Well, I’m a happy boy.. Found a centerpiece for my Capital Fight Collection.

Well, I couldn’t be happier today. Among the crazy environment going on, I sealed the deal for an item that I’ve wanted for months and have never seen outside the State Cultural Heritage Center’s archives.

I managed to find a near mint version of this broadside/map from the 1889 State Capital fight.

Except, as noted, the one I just sold my soul for is in near mint condition, no chunks of paper missing, and with paper that remains in remarkably good shape for being 125 years old.

The state museum’s copy above, and the one I purchased have the same front, but different reverse sides. This museum’s has newspaper editorials about Pierre as Capital closer to the election, and the one I purchased is more generally promotional, leading me to believe mine might have been an earlier version.

Interesting anecdote I found out today is that there are two known examples of this broadside advertisement that are known to exist in German.

Great piece of South Dakota History that I am very excited to get coming in my direction.