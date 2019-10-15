Well, I’ve heard she tapes the Rachel Maddow show. And her mom wears army boots.

After she went on a rant earlier demanding people not donate to SD Republicans because people are out stealing organs for the black market, Constitution Party-wrecker Lora Hubbel came up with new invective to hurl earlier today:

Well supposedly the same source telling her these things is also claiming that Lora tapes the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC because she doesn’t want to miss one second of it. And her mom wears army boots.

Or it all could be a bunch of made up silliness.

I’ll leave that to you to judge.