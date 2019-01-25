Well… maybe it isn’t exactly over yet

Just had a note that the parties to Taylor et al. v. Haugaard haven’t exactly finalized terms of an agreement to settle their dispute. Yes, the hearing was postponed but, apparently the lawsuit has yet to be officially withdrawn. But, I am hearing that the two sides are still talking.

I’m hearing other things with regards to what may have triggered it, but the important thing is that we’re moving to a resolution. Resolutions are good.

I mean, it could be worse (Worse is when you have allegations of yellow snowballs). The big thing is that people are talking.

Happy Friday!

Like this: Like Loading...