We'll see how they do in the winter… but first Electric Charging Station opened in Brookings. Posted on June 19, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 4 Comments ↓ I'm not convinced electric cars will be running well in Jan/Feb in Brookings when it's 40 or 50 degrees below zero. But, their use in town was just made a little bit easier with the opening of the first electric car charging station in town:
I have a Tesla model 3. I only see about a 5% drop from what I can tell at those temps. The tech has come a long ways.
EVs are the future – no doubt about it in my mind.
What I fail to understand. People who buy electric cars do so to save the planet, but they do realize electricity doesn’t just magically appear from another planet, don’t they?
I recently used to live in Fairbanks, Alaska. There were a few people there who had electric cars. In the winter they turned into giant paperweights.