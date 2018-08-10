Well that ended quickly… and without dignity.

As noted yesterday at Argus Leader.com, by “Dr” Terry LaFleur:

“If I can get on the ballot, I can beat Kristi Noem and I can beat (Democratic nominee) Billie Sutton. Hands down. I can guarantee it,” LaFleur said. and.. Besides the legal action, LaFleur accuses the GOP of sending in secret agents to sabotage the Constitution Party: specifically, Lora Hubbel and Gordon Howie.

And as noted this evening by the “Dr,” on Facebook:

I apologize to all of my supporters out there because all I have ever wanted to do was create a better, stronger future for the Good of all South Dakotans! However, the corrupt politicians of this sorry State want all of us under their thumbs until the day we all die. Wherefore, the last act of my campaign is to endorse Billy Sutton as the next governor of South Dakota.

For someone who claimed a day or so ago that he could beat Congresswoman Noem and Billie Sutton ‘hands-down,’ Terry LaFleur certainly folded like a house of cards.

(Secret agent Lora strikes again.). So much for Terry’s campaign.

That ended quickly… and without dignity.

