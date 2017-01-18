Well, there went a productive session. Legislator to be investigated for conduct.

Well, there went a potentially productive session. The House is convening a committee for purposes of investigating a Republican legislator for misconduct.

Members of the South Dakota House or Representatives on Wednesday called for the investigation of Rep. Mathew Wollmann, R-Madison, for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a legislative intern in 2015 and 2016. Rep. Lee Qualm and Rep. Kent Peterson moved to convene the Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion during the chamber’s floor session. Qualm said Wollmann admitted to him that he had had consensual sexual intercourse with an intern.

That’s all the detail that’s been provided at this point. It’s too bad, as Wollmann has always been a pretty straight shooter, and honorable person, who was recently on Facebook celebrating his engagement to a nice gal.

We all probably need to wait and hear what the facts are before we pass judgement. But it is what it is, and there it is.

