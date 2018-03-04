Well, this was prophetic.

From the Argus Leader in December of 2016 comes a prophetic statement in the Argus’ series of 17 people to watch in 2017:

17 in ’17: Ann Tornberg, South Dakota Democrats The chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party will have the opportunity to help the party regain momentum or continue to sink into oblivion. and.. Tornberg has said the party is re-grouping and hoping that it can determine a course forward that includes re-branding and an appeal to more Republicans and independent voters. But the task won’t be easy as Democrats have nearly 83,000 fewer registered voters than Republicans.

“help the party regain momentum or continue to sink into oblivion?” Noting how they lost 11,000 voters, I think it was the second one.

