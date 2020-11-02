Weren’t there South Dakota Libertarians in the 2020 election?

Styling themselves as a rebellious element in state politics, libertarians talked a lot earlier in the year when they put forth a slate of candidates.. but the rebellion seems to have fizzled out.

You might have to reach deep & far back into your memories, but allegedly there were Libertarians running in the 2020 fall election in South Dakota. Way back several months ago, they were running the largest group of Senate candidates ever.

However, on the day before the election, they appear to have proven themselves to literally be the weakest and most inept group of candidates the Libertarian Party has ever offered in the state.

Why do I have this opinion? Look at their campaign finance reports. It’s literally as if Dean Wormer reading off the Delta House’s grades before he kicked them out of Faber College.

Daryl Root for State Senate (District 04) – Raised nothing. Spent nothing. And said some crazy stuff on the internet about legalizing drugs.

for State Senate (District 04) – Raised nothing. Spent nothing. And said some crazy stuff on the internet about legalizing drugs. Adam Jewell for State Senate (District 05) – Raised $466, spent $419. Against Lee Schoenbeck who might literally be unmatched in fundraising ($84k) and retail campaigning, he likely was invisible.

for State Senate (District 05) – Raised $466, spent $419. Against Lee Schoenbeck who might literally be unmatched in fundraising ($84k) and retail campaigning, he likely was invisible. Gregory Baldwin for State Senate (District 17) – Apparently has already given up and filed his termination report on 10/19. Raised nothing. Spent nothing.

for State Senate (District 17) – Apparently has already given up and filed his termination report on 10/19. Raised nothing. Spent nothing. Alexander Marti n for State Senate (District 20) – Raised $1.10. Spent $1.10.

n for State Senate (District 20) – Raised $1.10. Spent $1.10. CJ Abernathey for State Senate (District 23) – Hadn’t filed a campaign report as of last week. Did appear on TV to defend displaying the confederate flag on Gettysburg police patches. Didn’t bother to appear for court when he was sued for non-payment of rent by a landlord.

for State Senate (District 23) – Hadn’t filed a campaign report as of last week. Did appear on TV to defend displaying the confederate flag on Gettysburg police patches. Didn’t bother to appear for court when he was sued for non-payment of rent by a landlord. Kent Wilsey for State Senate (District 29) – actually appears to have had campaign activity. He raised $1,575.00, and spent $1,449.66, with $627.52 on signs, and $43 on cards. I doubt that’s enough to make a dent, by far.

for State Senate (District 29) – actually appears to have had campaign activity. He raised $1,575.00, and spent $1,449.66, with $627.52 on signs, and $43 on cards. I doubt that’s enough to make a dent, by far. Gideon Oakes for State Senate (District 30) – Gideon is literally the only Libertarian who is approaching a legitimate campaign. He raised $6,228.92 (with another 2k supplemental), and has spent $5,323.39 so far. His Republican opponent, Julie Frye Mueller in the last couple of weeks came out and crossed Republican party lines to endorse an independent over a Republican colleague in another race, which might have given Oakes cause to rally Republicans to cross party lines. But I don’t know if he’s effectively capitalized on it, or made the case at this point.

for State Senate (District 30) – Gideon is literally the only Libertarian who is approaching a legitimate campaign. He raised $6,228.92 (with another 2k supplemental), and has spent $5,323.39 so far. His Republican opponent, Julie Frye Mueller in the last couple of weeks came out and crossed Republican party lines to endorse an independent over a Republican colleague in another race, which might have given Oakes cause to rally Republicans to cross party lines. But I don’t know if he’s effectively capitalized on it, or made the case at this point. Devin Saxon for PUC – Raised nothing. Spent Nothing. And literally did nothing outside of making memes on his facebook page.

for PUC – Raised nothing. Spent Nothing. And literally did nothing outside of making memes on his facebook page. Randy “Uriah” Luallin – I can’t find a FEC Report, because I don’t know that he ever raised or spent enough to trigger the FEC reporting threshold. (FEC reports his last campaign in 2012, so that might be an issue).

With maybe 2 of 9 candidates actually attempting an actual campaign, the Libertarian’s class of 2020 has not shaken the establishment.

If anything, the rebellious element among the state’s political parties seems to have hardly had the initiative to get off the couch.