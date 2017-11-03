We’ve got 4 – now 4 – do we have 5 Republican Attorney General Candidates?

(Sorry. Couldn’t help but flash back to my auctioneer days.)

The Attorney General’s race seems to be showing some signs of growing from the field of the 4 current candidates. The word on the street is that Charles McGuigan, Jason Ravnsborg, Lance Russell and John Fitzgerald might be joined by former Butte County States Attorney Jim Seward, who’s most recent public service was as general counsel to Governor Dennis Daugaard from 2011 through 2016.

The word I’ve been hearing since this weekend is that Seward is making phone calls and testing the waters to see if there’s room for him to enter the already crowded field.

A Rapid City Journal article on his departure last year had Governor Daugaard praising Seward’s work during his tenure.

