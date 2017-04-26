We’ve got friends in low places….

I had to go to my office this evening to put a new computer in, so I took some time to update my board of South Dakota political pins and add a number of new acquisitions to it.
You should be able to enlarge the image – see how many of our political friends you can pick out!
You and Dave Kranz, using your media venue to plug your collections….sucking up the opportunities away from us grunts with no similar forum (he said with fake contempt)
You’ve garnered quite the collection, PP. You should be proud of yourself!