What are your predictions for tonight’s election?

As I’m sitting here still wishing I could shake this cold. Primary election day is finally upon us! After 7pm tonight, it’s actually over!
No more postcards, text messages, facebook ads, etcetera. At least until the Republican Convention.
So – what are your predictions tonight? Who are the winners and losers? In case you needed help on keeping track, there’s a list below.
|Race
|Name
|Party
|District
|BallotOrder
|United States Senator
|John R. Thune
|REP
|1
|United States Senator
|Bruce Whalen
|REP
|2
|United States Senator
|Mark Mowry
|REP
|3
|United States Representative
|Dusty Johnson
|REP
|1
|United States Representative
|Taffy Howard
|REP
|2
|Governor
|Steven Haugaard
|REP
|1
|Governor
|Kristi Noem
|REP
|2
|State Senator
|Michael H. Rohl
|REP
|District 01
|1
|State Senator
|Joe Donnell
|REP
|District 01
|2
|State Representative
|Jake Schoenbeck
|REP
|District 02
|1
|State Representative
|John Sjaarda
|REP
|District 02
|2
|State Representative
|David Kull
|REP
|District 02
|3
|State Representative
|Jeffrey Lloyd Shawd
|REP
|District 02
|4
|State Senator
|Steve Kolbeck
|REP
|District 02
|1
|State Senator
|Spencer Wrightsman
|REP
|District 02
|2
|State Representative
|Kaleb W Weis
|REP
|District 03
|1
|State Representative
|Brandei Schaefbauer
|REP
|District 03
|2
|State Representative
|Richard Rylance
|REP
|District 03
|3
|State Representative
|Carl E. Perry
|REP
|District 03
|4
|State Senator
|Al Novstrup
|REP
|District 03
|1
|State Senator
|Rachel Dix
|REP
|District 03
|2
|State Representative
|Val Rausch
|REP
|District 04
|1
|State Representative
|Adam Grimm
|REP
|District 04
|2
|State Representative
|Fred Deutsch
|REP
|District 04
|3
|State Representative
|Stephanie Sauder
|REP
|District 04
|4
|State Senator
|Lee Schoenbeck
|REP
|District 05
|1
|State Senator
|Colin Alan Paulsen
|REP
|District 05
|2
|State Representative
|Matt Doyle
|REP
|District 07
|1
|State Representative
|Mellissa Heermann
|REP
|District 07
|2
|State Representative
|Doug Post
|REP
|District 07
|3
|State Representative
|Roger DeGroot
|REP
|District 07
|4
|State Senator
|Tim Reed
|REP
|District 07
|1
|State Senator
|Julie Erickson
|REP
|District 07
|2
|State Representative
|Lecia Summerer
|REP
|District 08
|1
|State Representative
|John Mills
|REP
|District 08
|2
|State Representative
|Tim Reisch
|REP
|District 08
|3
|State Senator
|Heather DeVries
|REP
|District 08
|1
|State Senator
|Casey Crabtree
|REP
|District 08
|2
|State Representative
|Kenneth Teunissen
|REP
|District 09
|1
|State Representative
|Bethany Soye
|REP
|District 09
|2
|State Representative
|Jesse Fonkert
|REP
|District 09
|3
|State Senator
|Mark Willadsen
|REP
|District 09
|1
|State Senator
|Brent Hoffman
|REP
|District 09
|2
|State Representative
|Brian K. Mulder
|REP
|District 11
|1
|State Representative
|Chris Karr
|REP
|District 11
|2
|State Representative
|Tyler Bonynge
|REP
|District 11
|3
|State Representative
|Roger Russell
|REP
|District 11
|4
|State Representative
|Greg Jamison
|REP
|District 12
|1
|State Representative
|Amber Arlint
|REP
|District 12
|2
|State Representative
|Kerry Loudenslager
|REP
|District 12
|3
|State Representative
|Gary Schuster
|REP
|District 12
|4
|State Representative
|Cole Heisey
|REP
|District 12
|5
|State Representative
|Sue Peterson
|REP
|District 13
|1
|State Representative
|Tony Venhuizen
|REP
|District 13
|2
|State Representative
|Penny BayBridge
|REP
|District 13
|3
|State Representative
|Richard L. Thomason
|REP
|District 13
|4
|State Representative
|Taylor Rae Rehfeldt
|REP
|District 14
|1
|State Representative
|Tyler Tordsen
|REP
|District 14
|2
|State Representative
|Gina M Schiferl
|REP
|District 14
|3
|State Representative
|Kevin D. Jensen
|REP
|District 16
|1
|State Representative
|Karla J. Lems
|REP
|District 16
|2
|State Representative
|Richard Vasgaard
|REP
|District 16
|3
|State Senator
|Jim Bolin
|REP
|District 16
|1
|State Senator
|Nancy Rasmussen
|REP
|District 16
|2
|State Representative
|Caleb Finck
|REP
|District 19
|1
|State Representative
|Michael Boyle
|REP
|District 19
|2
|State Representative
|Jessica Bahmuller
|REP
|District 19
|3
|State Representative
|Roger Hofer
|REP
|District 19
|4
|State Representative
|Drew Peterson
|REP
|District 19
|5
|State Representative
|Ben Krohmer
|REP
|District 20
|1
|State Representative
|Jeff Bathke
|REP
|District 20
|2
|State Representative
|Lance Koth
|REP
|District 20
|3
|State Representative
|Scott Moore
|REP
|District 23
|1
|State Representative
|Brandon Black
|REP
|District 23
|2
|State Representative
|Gregory Brooks
|REP
|District 23
|3
|State Representative
|James D. Wangsness
|REP
|District 23
|4
|State Senator
|Bryan J. Breitling
|REP
|District 23
|1
|State Senator
|Spencer Gosch
|REP
|District 23
|2
|State Representative
|Mike Weisgram
|REP
|District 24
|1
|State Representative
|Jim Sheehan
|REP
|District 24
|2
|State Representative
|Will D. Mortenson
|REP
|District 24
|3
|State Representative
|Mary Weinheimer
|REP
|District 24
|4
|State Senator
|Mary Duvall
|REP
|District 24
|1
|State Senator
|Jim Mehlhaff
|REP
|District 24
|2
|State Senator
|Tom Pischke
|REP
|District 25
|1
|State Senator
|Lisa Rave
|REP
|District 25
|2
|State Senator
|Kevin R. Crisp
|REP
|District 25
|3
|State Senator
|Leslie “Doc” Heinemann
|REP
|District 25
|4
|State Representative
|Ron Frederick
|REP
|District 26A
|1
|State Representative
|Joyce Glynn
|REP
|District 26A
|2
|State Representative
|Neal Pinnow
|REP
|District 28B
|1
|State Representative
|Thomas J. Brunner
|REP
|District 28B
|2
|State Representative
|Kirk Chaffee
|REP
|District 29
|1
|State Representative
|Kathy Rice
|REP
|District 29
|2
|State Representative
|Gary L Cammack
|REP
|District 29
|3
|State Senator
|Dean Wink
|REP
|District 29
|1
|State Senator
|Beka Zerbst
|REP
|District 29
|2
|State Senator
|John Carley
|REP
|District 29
|3
|State Representative
|Patrick J. Baumann
|REP
|District 30
|1
|State Representative
|Dennis Krull
|REP
|District 30
|2
|State Representative
|Lisa Gennaro
|REP
|District 30
|3
|State Representative
|Gerold F Herrick
|REP
|District 30
|4
|State Representative
|Trish Ladner
|REP
|District 30
|5
|State Senator
|Julie Frye-Mueller
|REP
|District 30
|1
|State Senator
|Timothy R. Goodwin
|REP
|District 30
|2
|State Representative
|Mistie Caldwell
|REP
|District 31
|1
|State Representative
|Scott Odenbach
|REP
|District 31
|2
|State Representative
|Mary J. Fitzgerald
|REP
|District 31
|3
|State Senator
|Randy Deibert
|REP
|District 31
|1
|State Senator
|Ron Moeller
|REP
|District 31
|2
|State Representative
|Becky J. Drury
|REP
|District 32
|1
|State Representative
|Jamie M. Giedd
|REP
|District 32
|2
|State Representative
|Steve Duffy
|REP
|District 32
|3
|State Representative
|Curt Massie
|REP
|District 33
|1
|State Representative
|Phil Jensen
|REP
|District 33
|2
|State Representative
|Janette McIntyre
|REP
|District 33
|3
|State Representative
|Dean Aurand
|REP
|District 33
|4
|State Senator
|David Johnson
|REP
|District 33
|1
|State Senator
|Janet Jensen
|REP
|District 33
|2
|State Representative
|Mike Derby
|REP
|District 34
|1
|State Representative
|Jess Olson
|REP
|District 34
|2
|State Representative
|Jodie Frye
|REP
|District 34
|3
|State Representative
|Tony Randolph
|REP
|District 35
|1
|State Representative
|Elizabeth Regalado
|REP
|District 35
|2
|State Representative
|Larry G. Larson
|REP
|District 35
|3
|State Representative
|Tina L Mulally
|REP
|District 35
|4
14 thoughts on “What are your predictions for tonight’s election?”
Some Sioux Falls area races my predictions are:
D2 Senate – Kolbeck
D2 House – Schoenbeck and Sjaarda
D9 Senate – Willadson (barely)
D9 House – Fonkert and Soye
D11 – Karr and Mulder
D12 – Jamison and Arlint
D13 – Peterson and Venhuizen
D14 – Rehfeldt and Tordsen
D25 Senate – Pischke (barely). Heinneman pulls votes from Rave and mad dad sneaks in the Senate.
I win!
and who are you?
I sincerely hope that enough people voted against Thune and Dusty to give them a wake up that a lot of us are unhappy with their RINO nonsense.
I voted for both of them. They are great conservative leaders for South Dakota.
Agreed! We don’t need a big mouth representing us in the likes of Madison Cawthorn or Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even like Steve King when he was representing Northwest Iowa. South Dakota doesn’t need that mess.
I predict that Convention of States has wasted a lot of money.
I hope so! You’d hate to see that strategy rewarded and for big out of state money to try to buy future elections too.
Can’t wait for the busses of those folks from RC to come to pierre. Wide eyed and unaware. Someone better tell Rick Santorum it’s going to be ugly. They’ve set their cause back, hell, they’ve killed their cause with what happened in this cycle.
Anybody but Pischke…hopefully.
Inquiring minds want to know the predictions of South Dakota’s #1 political website.
Hot Carl in a walk! 💥
Turner county gets shut out of District 16.
How many SDDP candidates are there?