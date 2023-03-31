Have you been following the news about former President Trump’s indictment in New York? Here’s the 30 second overhead on it from the Associated Press:
The grand jury in Manhattan had been probing hush money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, one of the witnesses who testified, says he orchestrated payments totaling $280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. Federal prosecutors said the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign. But they declined to file charges against Trump himself.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office appeared to be investigating whether anyone committed crimes in arranging the payments, or in the way they accounted for them internally at the Trump Organization. But the specific charges remained under seal late Thursday.
From everything ‘m hearing about it, the misreporting of the funds might be a misdemeanor, unless they can tie it to another crime. Here’s where they’re stretching, as from reports, they’re trying to tie the state charge to a federal violation.
To me, trying to twist this into a felony seems to be a stretch in the case of the popular ex-president. If his detractors wanted to hang their hat on something to go after him, I don’t think this dog is going to hunt.
But that’s just my opinion. The floor is yours.
4 thoughts on “What do you think about the news of Trump’s impending indictment in New York?”
if this nation is ever going to test “no-one-is-above-the-law” on a former president, i can’t think of a better one to start with. ford denied us the chance to go there with nixon.
i greatly admire melania and am sorry and angry he puts her through the same torment he puts the whole republican party through.
the late great abraham lincoln, no one later, no one greater, everyone tells me this, lincoln would totally see the house-divided built by trump. i look forward to hannity’s first interview with trump from the quaint dining room of a minimum security farm.
The left’s penchant for focusing on Trump will result only in increasing his popularity. He will likely win the nomination and the presidency in 2024 based on the stupidity of the left. The left’s “no one is above the law”, rings very hollow in light of the FBI and DOJ’s reluctance to investigate and charge Hunter or the Biden family.
If Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be charged. I think he will be. But for those who scream for his head, and yell “lock her up” about Hillary… well… you could try to be a little more consistent.
He is ON TAPE demanding the Georgia Secretary of State find him the votes to win the state. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes…” He accuses everyone else of fraud, but HE is the biggest election cheat since Nixon.
I would prefer he be charged for something of that magnitude. Or for January 6th. But… if he did pay $130,000 in hush money, in order to win the 2016 election, shouldn’t he be charged for that as well? Or, is he above the law?