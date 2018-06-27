What Does the Farm Bill Mean to You?

“The current farm bill expires at the end of September. If we can get a bill on the president’s desk, which ultimately gets signed into law, it will provide certainty for our producers.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today released a video highlighting the importance of passing the farm bill.

Excerpt of the video below:

“The current farm bill expires at the end of September. If we can get a bill on the president’s desk, which ultimately gets signed into law, it will provide certainty for our producers,” said Thune. “We want to make sure that there is an active, vibrant farm agriculture sector of our economy, because it’s so important. Any time you walk into a supermarket, a mall, a lot of the things that we buy are raised and grown by farmers in South Dakota and other farmers across the country. And so, having a farm bill in place that lays out those policies for the next five years, farmers can plan around it. It’s critical.”

