What exactly does Jamie Smith mean when he says we need more to tax? That’s a question everyone should be asking.

Jamie said he wants “more THINGS to tax.” Things. Plural.
Marijuana is one thing. What else do you want to tax, @RepJamieSmith? https://t.co/9LFaWgWDyY
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) October 17, 2022
Jamie Smith is attempting to roll back his statement where he claims there was a misinterpretation of his words that he wants “more things to tax.”
But, taking him at face value, recognizing the words that came out of his mouth, I think it’s very valid to question what his intentions are in making that statement. Some supporters are claiming it’s a referral to the sales tax, and if that’s the case, what things does Jamie intend to remove exemptions on?
In it’s wisdom, South Dakota has a number of things that are not taxed. Such as livestock, commercial fertilizer, cattle feed, and repairs on ag equipment and machinery. Insulin is also not taxed, nor is durable medical equipment, or medical services. If Jamie Smith intends to cost taxpayers an arm and a leg in new taxes, he could actually do so, by attempting to repeal the tax exemption for prosthetics.
There’s a wide open space to examine that in his view we need “more things to tax.” The question is whether or not we’re going to get full disclosure as he now tries to backtrack the statement.
You are really reaching Mr Powers!
Cmon man!
“Things” were his words, not mine.
Off – the – cuff comments kill campaigns. Mr. Smith is learning a very old, yet very hard lesson anybody running for Governor should have learned long before he filed. Proof he’s not ready for prime time.
Internet purchases perhaps?
What he probably meant was a state income tax. If there is one thing dems love it is taxes , and Smith just inadvertently told the truth!