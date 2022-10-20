What exactly does Jamie Smith mean when he says we need more to tax? That’s a question everyone should be asking.

Jamie said he wants “more THINGS to tax.” Things. Plural. Marijuana is one thing. What else do you want to tax, @RepJamieSmith? https://t.co/9LFaWgWDyY — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) October 17, 2022

Jamie Smith is attempting to roll back his statement where he claims there was a misinterpretation of his words that he wants “more things to tax.”

But, taking him at face value, recognizing the words that came out of his mouth, I think it’s very valid to question what his intentions are in making that statement. Some supporters are claiming it’s a referral to the sales tax, and if that’s the case, what things does Jamie intend to remove exemptions on?

In it’s wisdom, South Dakota has a number of things that are not taxed. Such as livestock, commercial fertilizer, cattle feed, and repairs on ag equipment and machinery. Insulin is also not taxed, nor is durable medical equipment, or medical services. If Jamie Smith intends to cost taxpayers an arm and a leg in new taxes, he could actually do so, by attempting to repeal the tax exemption for prosthetics.

There’s a wide open space to examine that in his view we need “more things to tax.” The question is whether or not we’re going to get full disclosure as he now tries to backtrack the statement.