What form will the new political reality take in the next election? Changes to be proposed for GOP Convention, possibly the primary.

Two and a half years ago, back in mid-2019, I charted out a timeline of how the top political races in the state looked for Republicans moving forward several years into the future.
Not that long after I wrote it, my thoughts on 2022 seem to have been largely thrown out the window when I predicted that 2022 would be “a quiet time.” It was anything but. However, I was looking at it with a crystal ball before Jason Ravnsborg’s accident which affected a lot of things, as it exacerbated the divisions and hostilities some members of House Leadership had against the Governor, as well as the Senate.
It also didn’t take into account the rise of, for lack of a better term, a wave of Trump-worshipping populism within the GOP which is less concerned with getting Republicans elected as a whole versus getting “their version”of a Republican elected to office. It’s an undercurrent that’s always been there, but this group, where a group of the hard-right is Republican in name only, preferring to identify themselves as “conservative” as opposed to Republican. They’re more dogmatic than pragmatic in their approach towards policy, and it shows.
Since the time of that 2019 column, Republicans have had two wildly successful elections under the leadership of State GOP Chair Dan Lederman, who has opted to pass on another run for chairman. The heir apparent to the State GOP Chairmanship, State Senator John Wiik, appears to be running with the blessing of the major officeholders, and at least at this juncture, is coming in with a clean slate and the opportunity to bridge gaps.
The party process is important in this equation, as there are fundamental changes coming up on how statewide candidates are selected. Some might pooh-pooh the role of political parties, but governments don’t have the people or the resources for basic things such as informing people about issues, and turning out voters and engaging them in the process. Political parties do that messy work at the grassroots. And one portion of that process is presenting and filtering choices for those who have chosen to affiliate with them.
That primary process has been a bit messy for State Republicans as of late. With a convention process that seems at least dented, if not damaged to the point some would call it broken. The basic problem which has developed over several elections is that the party convention process has become less representative, and more a contest of who can recruit the most delegates to register en masse for precinct positions.. only for the recruits to never be seen again. And the mainstays of the GOP seems to be a bit weary of this.
As a result of the last Republican Convention, the SDGOP will be voting on bylaw changes which will affect how candidates are selected, which in turn will drive changes in state law in the next legislative session.
One leading proposal from the party I’m hearing about is to add Republican elected officials to the roster of voting delegates able to participate at the biennial Republican State Convention. Which has always been a little odd that they haven’t automatically been given that status. There are other proposals out there, but this is the one which is getting the most attention. The belief is that this may temper the convention, and the candidates selected at it, and make it more representative of the GOP as a whole by bringing in people who actually answer to constituents on a daily basis.
Depending on what the SDGOP moves forward, the legislature as a whole will assess how they want to move forward with the candidate primary selection process for constitutional officers.
It is a given that Lt. Governor will move to a post-primary appointment by the Gubernatorial candidate. That is nearly certain, and made little sense to split the ticket in such a manner.
What is also a strong possibility from speaking with members of the legislature is that there is movement to have Attorney General and Secretary of State join the Governor and federal candidates as being selected in the primary. And leave the remaining positions to the parties. Some who want to fix the process express that they will be happy just putting AG & SOS to voters. And that actually works with the order of ballot, where you aren’t skipping over one race to get to another:
One thing that some don’t automatically notice is that Secretary of State is before Attorney General in the order of succession, so it would be challenging to put AG to the petition process and not SOS, unless they’re going to change the succession law as well.
But could they go farther?
There is also the possibility that lawmakers may choose to take the selection of all party candidates for all constitutional offices out of the hands of the convention process and leave it to party voters statewide through the petition process. That may be less certain, but you never know what you’ll end up with once people start legislating.
How could delegates still have a voice if everyone went to a primary ballot? If there was a move in that direction, the party system in South Dakota could change even more.
In years past, when changes to the presidential primary process in the state has come up, there has been talk of moving the Republican convention significantly earlier in the year so the group could have a louder voice in nominating a Presidential candidate for State Republicans. Think of a caucus election process.
If all Constitutional Candidates were moved to the ballot, that would not preclude the GOP from changing it’s bylaws to allow an endorsement for constitutional candidates in a primary. The endorsement would be non-binding among voters, but it would hold significant weight in a primary election if one candidate had the endorsement, and others didn’t. That could be in the cards if Legislators decided to go all the way with changing the process.
We still have a month and a half before we see what form that the convention reform process will take.
But, change very well may be on deck for the next election.
11 thoughts on “What form will the new political reality take in the next election? Changes to be proposed for GOP Convention, possibly the primary.”
While I respectively understand the sentiment of the author here, this has been a long standing debate over how much power and control that Political Parties should have in the means of the government process itself. Let’s remember, the words of George Washington, shall we:
“However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” – George Washington
Since the George Washington made that infamous statement upon leaving his office in 1796, political parties have gained so much clout, and reputation of playing major roles within the federal, state, and local elections to manipulate and confuse the governing process. Should political parties have this much pull in the process of how we wish to govern our state? That is the million dollar question…
From 1824 to present day, political parties have played their role in removing the full effect of the Electoral Collage, and if the Democrats get their way, they would remove the electoral college all together.
Since the 1830’s – the Democrat Party, alongside the Whig Party, in addition to the Republican Party have convinced several states to remove the “District Vote” concerning electors for President, to establishing the modern rule of rewarding the states popular vote of receiving all, 100% of the Electors of the State, whereas the constitution states that each district shall have at least 1 elector, equal to the whole number of the U.S Senate and House of Representative. Only two states, Maine and Nebraska remain on the old system of “District Electors”
Later on, the political parties have pushed for, and convinced Congress to establish the Electoral College Act, which stripped away the legislatures ability to settle controversies among certified slates of electors, whereas where such controversy happens to be stated, the Legislatures prior to 1878, would be involved in the process of discussing, debating, and settling the controversy, as per state laws of their particular state;
Furthermore, in 1929, the Political Parties pushed for, and convinced Congress to cap the Total # of Members of the House of Reps to remain @ the level of established upon the 1920 census, whereas the house can no longer expand nor contract with the population, and is today capped at 435 members, This meant, the political parties could better, and easiy control the congress, let alone the states, by maintaining a smaller # of persons.
Lets be clear, it was in fact, the political parties who led the charge to adopt the 16 and 17 Amendments, which stole the direct authority of the legislature’s of holding the federal government to some form of a budget in relation to direct taxation assessed to property, let alone they stole the right of the legislatures to appoint, or vote for their two representatives in the U.S Senate. This continues, to allow the political parties greater access to manipulate and confuse the people.
Lastly, lets not forget how the political parties pushed for and got ratified the 12th Amendment, which created a separate election for Vice President after the the 1804 Presidential Election, whereas prior to, the Legislature always were rewarded their #2 Choice for President, with that choice becoming the Vice President, meaning the States at the time, were able to ensure that their top two choices were always tasked with looking over the federal government, let alone representing the states in foreign affairs.
And, not to go without mentioning, it was the political parties of whom played a huge role in manipulating the governing process further, as they have today, circumvented the process of choosing the Vice President, whereas the 12th Amendment states clearly, we’ shall elect a VIce President by holding a second independent election, however, the parties themselves by means of party conventions, choose who they wish to place on the “Ticket” rather than direct voting by means of indepednent elections.
Regardless of whether you agree with me or disagree with my beliefs, is not the point I am addressing here, the point I am trying to make – is what role or lack of role should political parties play in our collective governing process?
As we established the State, ‘we’ put in our constitution the rule, of which the land owners, property holders, those most vested men and women of our “State” shall play the key role in who they chose as their At-Large Representatives of the Federal, State, and Local Officers.
At the heart of the concept, was that deep within the State itself, the ultimate authority of the governing process shall remain deep in the hands of the Landowners/Property Holders within our “PRECINCTS”, and within those precincts, the people bare the most reponsibility to nominate, and elect their Precinct Committeemen and Women to represent their very stated inerests – the land, the people of that small block of people.
Should we allow the Republican or Democrat Parties in any State over step the people of the Counties, the Precincts?
Should not we maintain a clear and balanced form of government, by means of allowing the PRECINCTS to choose who they wish to place on the General Ballot as it relates to the Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, the Attorney General, State Auditor, Public Utilities Commissioner, let alone the “President” and or U.S Senator?
Should not the people within their own Precincts have the right to get together in the form of committees or commissions to discuss whom they wish to represent them, within the At-Large Format?
I was duly elected to represent my fellow citizens in precinct 5-22, and I have made every effort to help educate, inform, and bring people together to discuss public matters within my precinct, whereas I make all attempts to discuss with the legislature what the people in my precinct wish for, and desire.
I am a proud Republican Member, and to be told that I a wackadoodle, or some type of election denier, or some far right extremist, is like calling all those citizens in my precinct the same thign as well?
I have always stood by the Republican Party, whether or not I agreed with or disagreed with the party platform, I have always stood behind the party, at all costs, however, if the party itself wishes to make cause to split the party over talking points, ‘we’ are no better than the democrats. “WE” must adhere to, and obligate ourselves to each other’s wishes, desires, letting all sides to be heard, and allowing for the over all vote to be counted wihtin our legislature, let alone our state as a whole.
It makes no difference to me if we agree on all issues, or on some of the issues. For “WE” are a REPUBLIC, and in a REPUBLIC the people choose to discuss public matters in a Convention like atmosphere to adopt laws, to govern the state, to elect our at-large representatives.
“WE” either remain beholden to our Constitution, or we move away from the original concept, but I suggest, that “WE” govern the state by means of allowing ALL PEOPLE to be heard, let alone allowing the Precincts to meet in that Statewide Convention format to choose who they wish to place on that At-Large Ballot Question.
I am a firm beleiver, that we should hold More and more conventions to hold public debates, that is the missing link today, ‘we’ fail to address the true will fo of the people.
We tend to over look what the people want, by allowing the political parties to circumvent the process itself.
I hate the fact that we are allowing all these ballot measures on our public ballot, while it is a right of the people to do, where their legislature does NOT listen to them, how ever, I would rather we utilize and enforce the “CONVENTION” format in holding public conversation whereas the precincts are equally represented in public matters of amending our constitution, let alone choosing their At-Large Representatives.
If you disagree with me on this topic, so be it, I respect your opinion, and I cherish your thoughts, let alone ideas, but lets not lose task, what is most important here….
“WE” are a REPUBLIC, of which we stand, of which ‘we’ as a whole people meet i conventions to discuss our constitution, our at large reps, and to adopt future policies.
The convention is at the heart of our Republic, whereas the legislature does NOT listen ot the people, the PEOPLE have the right to act thru their precincts to over ride the legislature, let alone the Political Parties themselves.
There are pros and cons to selecting candidates at the convention vs. primaries. However, the overriding concern is that the convention can be gamed and hijacked much easier than a primary. In a convention, a candidate can find a couple hundred friends to show up and get elected. Or someone can be propped up at the last minute — like Natvig or even crazier, like Haugaard did for Lt. Gov the night before the convention vote.
A primary election for all of the statewide candidates requires the candidates to be deliberate in their planning and decision making earlier in the process. It requires them to get signatures to get on the ballot. They are still going to run around to the Lincoln Day dinners — in some regards, the LD’s become more important in gaining support and getting their name out to a broader audience. And it allows all the voters of our Party to have a say in who our candidates will be for the general election.
Maybe the top three – LG, AG, and SOS in a primary are enough. But there are still plenty of games to be played at convention with the Auditor’s office and the PUC in particular. A Governor will not want an adversarial Auditor. And playing games with the PUC isn’t a good idea either.
Great article, Pat — very fair assessment.
Any word on who’s running w Wiik? The people I’ve heard from are excited about Wiik as Chair but are wondering who he’s selected to run with him down ballot. Who you pick for your slate says a lot about who you are as a leader….
To put it lightly, the convention this year was a mess. The process is archaic and it’s become clear that the convention delegates do not represent the general populous (see Noem v. Haugaard and Rhoden v. Haugaard). Gut the whole thing and move all the constitutional offices to the primary. Give all Republicans the option to decide who is on the ballot in November.
If you take such a drastic step as putting all the positions into primaries, you will have crossed the Rubicon – there’s no going back. It will gut the convention… The only “attraction” of the convention will be the platform / resolutions. That means that the far right will come out in droves since they’re the ones who get in a tizzy about platform and resolutions. I suspect the hospitality suites – a particularly popular part of the convention – will cease to exist as well since constitutional candidates will not need to court delegates. Such a move could drastically hurt the party…
Conventions are supposed to bring the party together. While this convention was a train wreck, and therefore proves that changes must be made, we should be careful about drastic knee-jerk reactions that swing the pendulum too far. Make some changes and then reassess to see what we need to do next (if anything).
And if only the far right are voting on the platform and resolutions, they could pass all sorts of radical things. The ripple effect of that would be that donors (who are famously pragmatic, not dogmatic) don’t want to support candidates under the Republican banner, more Republican voters identify as independent, and Republican candidates come under fire for associating with the extreme positions passed at the Republican convention, making it much harder for Republicans to win elections. But… I think a lot of the far right are okay with that. They often support Democrats over Republicans as is just to stick it to the Republicans who don’t fall in line behind their banner.
If it’s bad enough, we could become a national embarrassment for the RNC and whoever wins the Republican Presidential nomination.
Delegates to a CONVENTION do NOT have to represent the overall Population anymore than each legislator has to either. ”
Likewise, the Legislator is elected by the people in an overall “DIstrict” made up of all the Precincts, of whom are a small block of people with commonly held beliefs as they relate to land, territorial property rights and beliefs.
The Precinct Committee person is elected by the people in the precinct, and work alongside the people in other precincts to help the legislator best represent the district as a whole.
The ROLE of the Precinct Committee within each Legislative District, is better help the legislator to understand the overall interests of the district as it relates to small portions of the district itself.
You want to call it an archaic process, however, “WE” are a REPUBLIC, and ‘we operate the State based on the wishes of the vested land owners, property holders of whom are organized across the State based on common values within their political subdivisions.
You seem more beholden to party, rather than beholden to the very people deep inside your district by your comments. You tend to believe that each Precinct must 100% agree with the party platform, let alone the Over all interests of the State, and that is NOT how a true republic works sir.
You seem to be talking from an Establishment point of view, where any such outside belief is insufficient to that party belief. YOU forget that the true power of the State vests with the LAND OWNERS of whom own the land of which makes up the jurisdiction of the State.
You seem to want to ignore the interests of precinct 5-22 in return for party politics.
The Republican Party today is made up of several factions of people, each with their own morals, values, responsibilities, beliefs, as they relate to the AREA of which they reside.
Watertown is NO more important than the area of Yankton, or small Township called Unityville. Each have a voice, and each have the right to their own beliefs, let alone their voice. The landowners in Unityville have the right to disagree with the land owners within the Watertown area
I strongly beleive in a REPUBLIC, that the landowners have ultimate authority to choose their At Large Representatives, especially whereas the common legislators and other positions are elected by ALL CITIZENS of the State at statewide primaries, let alone the general election.
I strongly believe the landowners have the right to CHOOSE who they wish to place on the general ballot for At Large Reps.
Why? cause that is at the heart of a true Republic.
The Political Party itself has no more power , than the land owners are willing to give them.
PP wrote: “add Republican elected officials to the roster of voting delegates”
Terrific idea. Smart improvement
If legislators were automatically delegates, then they wouldn’t feel compelled to run for precinct positions. It always seemed odd to me to have elected officials in precinct positions— 1) it’s redundant (candidates are already doing everything they can to get out the vote— they’re not going to do more if they’re also precinct people) and 2) there’s a potential conflict of interest when their precinct roles ask them to campaign equally for themselves as for their opponents. That’s tough to do….
Btw: both arguments apply to candidates across the spectrum — it’s not confined to conservatives or moderates.
100% Agree. They are forgetting, the role of the PRECINCT COMMITTEE is to represent a smaller class of people, they represent the LAND within a small political class of people, whereas they work with the Legislator to best represent the over all interest of the district.
The Legislator is elected and chosen by the PEOPLE of the WHOLE district by primaries and later on the general; whereas the At-Large Reps are chosen by the Precinct Committee by a vote in a “Convention of All Precincts” located in a neutral setting as represent a specific area the person who wins the most precincts goes on the general ballot for all Citizens to vote for. Meaning the Landowners, property holders play a more direct role in protecting their land, area, and beliefs, compared to the Common Citiens who play a role in electing the COMMON REPRESENTATIVE of the territory, whose job it is to balance out the differences of opinion of the different land areas of the district.