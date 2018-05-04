What happens when two third-parties go to war? Pass the popcorn!

It looks like the robot-bee essayist & Chairwoman of the state Constitution Party is starting to get into a tiff with the South Dakota Libertarian candidate for Governor who claims “it’s an extreme risk to hire a woman”
Constitution State Party Chair Lori Stacey and Libertarian Candidate CJ Abernathey are apparently starting a facebook slappy-fight because Abernathey is poking at one of their candidates, and Lori Stacey fired off a note instructing Abernathey that “3rd parties don’t attack each other.”
Someone get the popcorn. (But, no flag-burning. And you can leave the robot bees at home.)
These guys are great for entertainment value
I want to like the libertarian party so badly, but they have too many lunatics that seem to be the face of the party in South Dakota.
Well come join us and make a difference! There are less than 2,000 of us right now, so it’s pretty easy to have an impact. Or lend your own personal brand of lunacy… I guess one shouldn’t assume. 😁
No thanks! Reputation damaging and would not be taken seriously with all the lunatics in these now bottom feeder parties.
Reminds me of taking over a fraternity
To each their own, I guess. I wouldn’t want to be associated with a party who makes promises to “drain the swamp” and “restore fiscal responsibility” and then — even with the executive and both houses — proceed to add another $1 trillion to the debt.
Talk about not being taken seriously…