What happens when two third-parties go to war? Pass the popcorn!

It looks like the robot-bee essayist & Chairwoman of the state Constitution Party is starting to get into a tiff with the South Dakota Libertarian candidate for Governor who claims “it’s an extreme risk to hire a woman”

Constitution State Party Chair Lori Stacey and Libertarian Candidate CJ Abernathey are apparently starting a facebook slappy-fight because Abernathey is poking at one of their candidates, and Lori Stacey fired off a note instructing Abernathey that “3rd parties don’t attack each other.”

Someone get the popcorn. (But, no flag-burning. And you can leave the robot bees at home.)

