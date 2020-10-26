From the Federal Elections Commission, US Senate candidate Dan Ahlers is not setting a good example for open government, in that he can’t seem to file his campaign finance reports on time:
He was late on his October Quarterly report, and now he’s late again on his pre-general report.
4 thoughts on “What is Dan Ahlers problem with open government? Ahlers campaign tardy on filing campaign finance reports AGAIN.”
Has Noem turned in the addresses for her donors yet? She is breaking the law if she isn’t collecting addresses when she collects a check. Let me know when that thread gets posted on here.
Nothing is stopping you from starting a BLOG and post your Haters-R-Us thoughts on the Governor in an Ahlers thread.
Also, just an FYI. All your images and ads are being blocked from displaying since they are non-ssl urls trying to be loaded into an ssl enabled webpage. Any content you are loading must be served up from a secured url. Azure has ssl blob storage that is cheap and secure.
Hey Anonymous. How about staying on point. Why does Dan not file his federal paperwork. Guess he is embarassed by the numbers. And All the adds are showing up for me.