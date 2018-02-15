What is it with the facebook blocking? Next time, I’ll try not to make the question so difficult.

Just darn me for pointing out political news. As told today by Representative Drew Dennert, apparently that’s ‘attacking.’

Yesterday the Rep. Goodwin Facebook thing came up, and I pointed it out. Then when Goodwin pointed out that it was not of his doing, I made sure I not just pointed that out as part of the original article, but I noted under the comment section that I observed another similar instance in support of the plausibility of his explanation.

Fast forward a few hours, and today, State Representative Drew Dennert made a point to launch after me on Facebook, claiming I was attacking Goodwin and beating him up in some manner by reporting political news. Just to be clear about it in case there was a misunderstanding, I offered him my response, and asked where he thought I was attacking anyone:

Representative Dennert’s response?

It consisted of blocking me on Facebook.

Oookay then. I guess next time I should ask an easier question?

