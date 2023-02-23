I wasn’t there but there was a comment from the podium at this week’s Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner about Senator Rounds’ future that has people chattering a bit.
In the introductions for Senator Rounds from his former Chief of Staff Rob Skjonsberg, I’m told it ended with a comment about Rounds “serving closer to home” in the future.
The nature of that potential service closer to home has tongues wagging and is generating more talk about Rounds running for a third term as Governor, when his Senate term completes and the next Governor’s race is up, both coinciding in 2026, further adding fuel to the rumor I had written about at the start of the month.
I’m sure there are those like Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and others who might take issue with Rounds attempting to return, so we’ll see. There are a lot of months between now and the 2026 Governor’s race, so I’m sure we will be talking more about it between now and then.
One thought on “What was that comment at the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner about Rounds “serving closer to home?” More Rounds for Gov speculation..”
Doesn’t Rounds running for governor lose the seat?
I feel like his aspirations could be summed-up in three characters:
E
B
5
If I am correct and “Rounds’ policy” (LOL) gave communist Chinese operatives purview over the local music scene in Lawrence County and they used that leverage to promulgate a whisper campaign that cost me ~$60,000 in income (and counting) for being pro USA, I can never in good faith trust Rounds or anyone who supports him.
Other people might be okay if the Alligator eats them last instead of first.
Okay fine.
Stand up now or your income is next (the plan is comprehensive and nobody will be immune from the wiles of communism).
We’ll see.