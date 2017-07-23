What were the candidates doing this past week?

Posted on by Leave a reply

Curious what the candidates for statewide office were busy with this past week? Here’s a quick review of what the candidates are saying on social media:

Congresswoman Kristi Noem was present at a groundbreaking at the DUSEL lab this past week:

While there have been no posted updates from the Krebs’ Congressional campaign since 7/15, both the Marty Jackley for Governor and Dusty Johnson for Congress campaigns had crews hitting the Gold Discovery Days in Custer:

Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel is cheering on President Trump as he (supposedly) is shutting down Jihad Training Camps in America:

The only candidate to out-Hubbel Lora Hubbel on Facebook, GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Terry Lee LaFleur promoted his state controlled burial fund to care for South Dakotans’ mortal remains this week:

(psst.. if it’s that big a deal to you, buy a funeral plan. More free market, less socialism).

And on the other side of the aisle, Tim Bjorkman is arranging lunch with supporters:

Stay tuned….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.