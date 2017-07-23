What were the candidates doing this past week?

Curious what the candidates for statewide office were busy with this past week? Here’s a quick review of what the candidates are saying on social media:

Congresswoman Kristi Noem was present at a groundbreaking at the DUSEL lab this past week:

Riding to the groundbreaking ceremony for the LBNF – DUNE project at the Sanford lab in Lead SD today. We are 1.5 km below the ground! I’ve made several trips down the old Homestake mine but still amazes me. Exciting to see this neutrino research project getting underway. #southdakota #research #darkmatter A post shared by Kristi Noem (@repkristinoem) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

While there have been no posted updates from the Krebs’ Congressional campaign since 7/15, both the Marty Jackley for Governor and Dusty Johnson for Congress campaigns had crews hitting the Gold Discovery Days in Custer:

Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel is cheering on President Trump as he (supposedly) is shutting down Jihad Training Camps in America:

The only candidate to out-Hubbel Lora Hubbel on Facebook, GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Terry Lee LaFleur promoted his state controlled burial fund to care for South Dakotans’ mortal remains this week:

(psst.. if it’s that big a deal to you, buy a funeral plan. More free market, less socialism).

And on the other side of the aisle, Tim Bjorkman is arranging lunch with supporters:

Stay tuned….

Facebook Twitter