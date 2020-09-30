I doubt there are many people who watched it who don’t have an opinion on last night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden. As I don’t think there are many people who would disagree that the debate was combative. It was much less a debate than a donnybrook.
But it seems to me that Moderator Chris Wallace let Biden off the hook several times in responding to even his own questions, much less those of President Trump. I think it was a fairly legitimate question as to whether he would attempt to pack the US Supreme Court. And that fairly important question was allowed to pass unanswered.
Let’s have it – what was your take on what took place?
9 thoughts on “What were your thoughts on last night’s debate?”
President Trump clearly won, but had two opportunities to improve.
1 – he was too nice
2 – he was impatient
But then, it’s understandable that, when your opponent floats verifiable lies as his initial, foundational premises, it makes sense to obfuscate the rest of the argument to disrupt transmission.
So, he was probably just too nice.
Will Joe Biden really be printed on the ballots?
Amazing ..
This Democratic “strategy” has a classic satanic architecture as I understand it.
The thing plays-out like the ritualistic sacrifice of an old white man to usher in the first female POTUS on the 100th anniversary of suffrage.
It might be the right time, but Harris is not the right candidate; representative of most women, not just the chemically insane minority.
It was an embarrassment on both sides. A public dumpster fire. We can do better than those two clowns.
Actually, President Trump has accomplished a lot of great, pro-America things in his tenure, and he could have done more if he had had more support from the Republicans in DC and had not been attacked daily by the media and the left.
Now, I can get behind Biden being a clown; the way he looked down and smiled his evil smile and chuckled all the time, that was annoying.
I’m trying to decide if that was a debate, or an episode of “Jerry Springer”.
I think President Trump should have focused more on what he has accomplished, and highlighted it with getting it done going against a 100 mph headwind every day-courtesy of the so-called media and DC Demos-he would have made more points with those who are undecided.
Biden did his insane chuckling and his idiotic, “C’mon, man” schtick so much that he looked like the swamp-dweller he has been for 47 years.
In these comments:
Trump’s true believers: TRUMP CLEARLY WON. JOE SLEEPY. JOE BAD.
Biden’s church of truth members: BIDEN WON. TRUMP LIES. TRUMP INTERRUPTS.
Everyone else: this is seriously the best we can do as a nation? A senile guy and a narcissistic sociopath?
Since I knew nothing that could have happened would have impacted my vote (which is really irrelevant given the supermajority of South Dakota voters who support Trump it doesn’t matter whether I vote or not or who I vote for, my neighbors are giving my 3 electoral.votes to Trump), I didn’t waste my time watching it.
All I saw was a president who didn’t denounce white supremacy and told the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by. Trump looked like a rambling fool.
Donald Trump is very good at diverting media attention from his crimes with daily over the top behavior.