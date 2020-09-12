When crackpots are just too far gone to even mock

I think former Constitution Party Chair and Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel might have hit a point where you just can’t make fun of her off the wall views anymore:

As Hubbel claimed in the wee hours of the morning, Rapid City receiving CARES Act funding is somehow an indication that Governor Noem is funding a “department” to commit “murders?”

There’s a point where the crazy facebook posts of crackpots end up being just too far gone to even mock for entertainment value. I think we’ve found a point where Lora has hit it.