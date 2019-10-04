When the baseline for community discussion starts with AOC.

When the closest thing to a voice of reason in the town hall is AOC, the nutty people in the audience just seem that much nuttier.
And they suggest things like we “start eating babies.”
WHAT IS HAPPENING?! pic.twitter.com/efPRwnrbZ8
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 4, 2019
That should be in the next Trump tweet or tv ad.
“Even if we bomb Russia, it won’t be enough”
I laughed so hard I couldn’t breathe.
Maybe she should take a first step to combat co2 emissions and commit suicide.
I bet she isn’t that committed. But she is willing to bomb Russia and eat babies. Hmmm with salt?
You’re familiar with the countries warmongering Ben Shapiro is willing to bomb?
“While his peers are dodging sniper bullets and IEDs in Afghanistan and Iraq, Mr. Shapiro is bravely urging them to invade five more countries in the establishment of global empire from the safety of his Harvard dorm room.” -WND.
If I would have been there, I would have told here it’s not the co2, it’s the water vapor. I just hope she doesn’t have children.
The question is which Presidential Democrat candidate will not eat babies?
What will the dingoes eat then?
Don’t laugh, she’d fit right in with Debbo, Porter & crew over at CH’s blog.