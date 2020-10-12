When tolerance and diversity isn’t so much a two way street.

Madison Bollweg is a self-described conservative student at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, and was recently asked to write a column about her experiences. Sad to say that as opposed to an intellectual give and take on one of our state’s campuses of higher education, her experiences seem to mirror what people are seeing across the country:

As I headed off for college, it never crossed my mind that being a conservative at a private university in South Dakota, a primarily red state, would have its struggles. I was wrong. It all began as I started working as an intern for the state party doing small jobs here and there, as well as some small speaking events. A common question I would get was, “Where do you work?” I would respond with, “I’m an intern for the South Dakota Republican Party.” The most common response I would get back is, “How could you ever support them? They are racists and white supremacists.” The first couple times I heard these remarks, I was in awe and completely shocked. I always thought that those people were jealous and to never let what they said get to me. Then it started to become name-calling, losing friends because of political affiliation and being known as “the conservative woman on campus.”

Read it all here.

That seems really unfortunate. But it gets worse.

Because you also get the aftermath in the comment section which at times drips with hatred and intolerance simply because of Bollweg’s political affiliation.

If people want to demand greater tolerance and understanding.. shouldn’t they be willing to give it themselves?