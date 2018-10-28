Here’s a good lesson for candidates. Things that might not be effective retorts against your opponent:

In his worst personal attack yet this year, in response to Adam St. Paul’s question on Dakota Broadcasting Thursday about differences between Novstrup and me, Novstrup claims (at 2:35 in the audio) that a relevant difference between himself and me is our employment history: “I’ve had the same job for 24 years; Cory’s had the same job for two months.” First, Novstrup again gets his facts wrong: I’ve had my current full-time job for three months.

Read that here.

Um… … burn?

State Senator Al Novstrup should thank Bernie Sanders Socialist Cory Heidelberger for somehow managing to run a worse campaign than he did last election. Because buying billboards which omit the office you’re running for, and quibbling that you’ve been working your job for three months instead of two is the opposite of effective campaigning.

Candidates, when you find yourself at the bottom of a hole, quit digging.

