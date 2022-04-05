Where Janet Brekke sends out a press release which doesn’t do her any favors.

Got this press release in my inbox tonight, where Janet Brekke didn’t like it when Mayor TenHaken told her to quit bugging city employees about putting a yard sign up.

But I don’t think it helped her:

April 4th, 2022 – Sioux Falls – “This morning, at 9:04 am, Mayor Paul Ten Haken texted my personal cellphone with a message regarding ethics and my campaign activities in a failed effort to intimidate me,” said Councilwoman Janet Brekke. “As Sioux Falls taxpayers know, I am not easily intimidated, nor am I one to back down from protecting our civic right to engage in fair and open elections. Ten Haken’s Text Message: “My staff and city employees continue to get text messages from your campaign asking to place signs at their homes. I am choosing not to expose this ethics issue but if it continues I will have to do so.” “There has been a pattern of intimidation toward individual city council members and candidates in this and recent elections, and it must stop,” added Brekke. “Therefore, instead of responding only to Paul Ten Haken’s text message personally, I am answering his message publicly so this and all further conversations related to it may be public and transparent.” “Mr. Mayor, here is my answer to your text message: Expose away. I welcome a public examination by the Board of Ethics.” FACTS:

1. I hired a nationally recognized communications firm specializing in direct communications with voters.

2. The nationally recognized firm is known for the legal use of text messaging and other direct-to-voter methods, a practice that’s hardly a novel concept in elections.

3. The nationally recognized firm used legal, commercially available contact information, including cellphone numbers, to contact each cellphone as required.

4. Voters were manually contacted with no automation.

5. A simple opt-in/opt-out option was included with each message.

6. The message had the appropriate paid by line.

7. I possess documented and timestamped records of each communication, outbound and inbound.

8. This campaign has not sent a text message in over seven days.

So Janet send out a preemptory press release in hopes of deflecting some possible negative press for bugging city employees for putting up yard signs.

But as part of that process, Brekke declares “I possess documented and timestamped records of each communication, outbound and inbound.” So, like they claim about Santa Claus, she’s telling everyone she knows exactly who she sent text messages to, and who did or did not reply.

I’m not seeing how that helps put City employees at ease over concerns that she’s not making a list and checking it twice as far as which city employees did or did not put up a yard sign for her.