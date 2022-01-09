Which Republican legislators were *not* in the first round of endorsements for Governor Kristi Noem?

The press release from yesterday noting Governor Kristi Noem’s early endorsements from legislators has gotten a lot of attention in the day it has been out there. And one of the items I keep getting pinged on is “who is not in the list?”
So, here is the list of Republican legislators who are holding their cards a little closer to their chest.
|Senator
|Jack
|Kolbeck
|Senator
|Joshua
|Klumb
|Senator
|Julie
|Frye-Mueller
|Senator
|Larry
|Zikmund
|Senator
|Maggie
|Sutton
|Senator
|Michael
|Rohl
|Senator
|R. Blake
|Curd
|Senator
|Timothy
|Johns
|Senator
|V. J.
|Smith
|Representative
|Aaron
|Aylward
|Representative
|Bethany
|Soye
|Representative
|Chris
|Karr
|Representative
|Jess
|Olson
|Representative
|John
|Mills
|Representative
|Jon
|Hansen
|Representative
|Kaleb
|Weis
|Representative
|Kevin
|Jensen
|Representative
|Liz
|May
|Representative
|Marli
|Wiese
|Representative
|Marty
|Overweg
|Representative
|Phil
|Jensen
|Representative
|Randy
|Gross
|Representative
|Rhonda
|Milstead
|Representative
|Richard
|Vasgaard
|Representative
|Roger
|Chase
|Representative
|Sam
|Marty
|Representative
|Scott
|Odenbach
|Representative
|Spencer
|Gosch
|Representative
|Steven
|Haugaard
|Representative
|Sue
|Peterson
|Representative
|Taffy
|Howard
|Representative
|Tamara
|St. John
|Representative
|Tina
|Mulally
|Representative
|Tom
|Pischke
|Representative
|Tony
|Randolph
I suspect there are a few who were not available, and will be on the next list that comes out. And, there is that legislator who is running against her, regardless of how futile an effort that’s going to be.
He’s probably not going to be endorsing, at least for a while.