Which Republican legislators were *not* in the first round of endorsements for Governor Kristi Noem?

The press release from yesterday noting Governor Kristi Noem’s early endorsements from legislators has gotten a lot of attention in the day it has been out there. And one of the items I keep getting pinged on is “who is not in the list?”

So, here is the list of Republican legislators who are holding their cards a little closer to their chest.

Senator Jack Kolbeck
Senator Joshua Klumb
Senator Julie Frye-Mueller
Senator Larry Zikmund
Senator Maggie Sutton
Senator Michael Rohl
Senator R. Blake Curd
Senator Timothy Johns
Senator V. J. Smith

 

Representative Aaron Aylward
Representative Bethany Soye
Representative Chris Karr
Representative Jess Olson
Representative John Mills
Representative Jon Hansen
Representative Kaleb Weis
Representative Kevin Jensen
Representative Liz May
Representative Marli Wiese
Representative Marty Overweg
Representative Phil Jensen
Representative Randy Gross
Representative Rhonda Milstead
Representative Richard Vasgaard
Representative Roger Chase
Representative Sam Marty
Representative Scott Odenbach
Representative Spencer Gosch
Representative Steven Haugaard
Representative Sue Peterson
Representative Taffy Howard
Representative Tamara St. John
Representative Tina Mulally
Representative Tom Pischke
Representative Tony Randolph

I suspect there are a few who were not available, and will be on the next list that comes out. And, there is that legislator who is running against her, regardless of how futile an effort that’s going to be.

He’s probably not going to be endorsing, at least for a while.

