Interesting note that just went out from the Billie Sutton Democrat Training organization …sorry.. “Leadership Institute”:

So, Billie Sutton’s Democrat training organization is out begging for cash with an end of month deadline.

Funny. While private organizations generally don’t have hard fundraising deadlines, political campaigns do. Not to mention, most private organizations also don’t use Democrat political campaign fund bundler “Act Blue” for purposes of raising cash.

Interesting.