While sad and unfortunate, Jason Ravnsborg’s path forward as Attorney General has reached a conclusion, and a new chapter should begin.

I find this a particularly challenging column to write, because I don’t know anyone involved in the GOP who wishes anything ill for Attorney General Ravnsborg. I and many others have always found him to be a good and decent person.
And like many others, I only want good things for Jason moving forward. He’s an intelligent and thoughtful man who has found success in various aspects of his life, especially in his military career. But I do not think he’s going to find further success in politics.
It has been evident for quite some time, and I think there are others who would agree that his path forward for another term of office as Attorney General in South Dakota is not in the cards.
An almost insurmountable challenge in running for another term as Attorney General was set in his path when he was involved in a traffic accident a year and a half ago which resulted in the death of Joe Boever. It became even more challenging for him when former Attorney General Marty Jackley – a man who was almost Governor – decided to challenge him for the office, and quickly captured the base of law enforcement which put Ravnsborg in the office.
With the hearing in the House of Representatives this week, Jason finds himself as the only official since the inception of South Dakota as a state ever to be impeached by the House of Representatives. And now a Senate trial is looming, one which will speak to whether he should be removed from office entirely, and has been scheduled to be held the very week of the Republican Convention.
Jason is not walking the path of someone who is destined to return to that office in January of next year.
There have been challenges for incumbents in the past at the Republican convention. Some successful. Some not. Delegates are recruited by candidates with aims of having them committed and feeling some sense of fealty to the people who have recruited them. You can count on some of those people being loyal. Maybe.
It’s said you can tell how a delegate will vote. Until they do. When it comes down to brass tacks in a GOP Convention fight, the argument has always come down to the successful candidate’s electability in the fall election.
When they choose who their candidate will be, in each and every convention I’ve been at since I started going in 1988 I’ve seen the delegates ponder one question in their minds: “Can this person win as our candidate for this office in the general election this next November?” Because while the party nomination is among the GOP, the fall election isn’t just among Republicans. It’s among Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and the others who are registered to vote.
And in this instance, when Republican delegates look at the choice for the two current Republican contenders for Attorney General, Jason Ravnsborg and Marty Jackley, and question which one they have a better chance of winning the election with, I suspect most of them are not going to go with the person who was involved in a traffic accident where a person lost their life, and who was the only person in state history to be impeached in the House of Representatives for “certain crimes and malfeasance” in office.
The thing about the political life is that for 99% of people involved in it, it really isn’t forever. It will end at some point, and there will be another chapter that has nothing to do with being elected to something. A person might try to drag it out as long as possible and get 2 more or 4 more years somehow. But, it’s going to come to an end eventually.
It’s at this point I suspect the Attorney General finds himself and is doing some soul searching on how best to proceed.
I’d say “change is hard.” And people avoid change. But I’d argue that if you see that change is coming like a freight train; if you can see that the end is coming no matter what you do, you might also do some soul searching as to “why are you prolonging something that you know is going to end?” Because sometimes it’s just better for a person’s own mental and spiritual health to just begin that next chapter.
You can’t control what other people think. But you can control what you do for yourself. Jason should find a path where he’s able to do what makes him happy and brings him success. I hope he is able to do that for himself and his own peace of mind.
But I don’t see that his path will have him appearing on the November ballot as the GOP’s nominee for Attorney General.
7 thoughts on “While sad and unfortunate, Jason Ravnsborg’s path forward as Attorney General has reached a conclusion, and a new chapter should begin.”
Thanks for sharing, very well-written and reasoned. I pray Mr. Ravnsborg will also read it, and I wish him well.
Nothing in this piece refers to material facts in the matter of his impeachment.
But that’s politics?
Jason says he wasn’t distracted. He says he looked at the speedometer, and Boever was in the roadway.
PP, this is very well written and very true. This is just a chapter in his life. And as much as he and his closest advisors want to cling to the office (or power or paycheck or whatever), the reality is that even if not removed by the Senate, the climb is likely insurmountable. As I’ve said to others over the years when bad things happen… “This too shall pass.” And it will. Jason will eventually move on one way or another and hopefully find peace in his next chapter. There is life after politics and much of it is better and more rewarding. In my opinion, he has placed too much of his value and identity in being Attorney General. It’s the first thing he tells law enforcement when he’s pulled over. He wants to run for reelection and won’t even consider resigning. He wouldn’t show up for his own court appearances, or stand up in front of a camera and tell the public what happened and offer an apology to the victims. Instead, he seeks self-preservation and in his words ‘vindication’ — and he clings to the office.
If I was advising him and he would seriously listen, I would tell him to call a press conference, apologize to the victims and the public, and then resign so as to not put the public through an impeachment trial. Be bigger than the moment even though you feel people are picking on you. They’re not – a man is dead and there is plenty of evidence that you were distracted. Own your mistakes. This too shall pass.
Agree, and well said. He seems way too concerned about the criminal and legal aspects of the case, and overlooks he was responsible for the death of another human being. Sure you tactfully walked through the situation without giving evidence to the state to convict you on a higher charge. We all know the general public wouldn’t have had this same privilege, but to make that worse, after winning the round of criminal charges, you keep up the antics that this isn’t your fault. Show remorse and empathy, and it would be a very different perception of the public.
According to the South Dakota Constitution under the section “Officers Subject to Impeachment”, the first sentence in part, states “The Governor and other state and judicial officers, except county judges, justices of the peace, and police magistrates, shall be liable for impeachment for drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office…”. So I’m going to pull a “Slick Willy” and ask the question, “What is the definition of ‘in office’?”. He was on his own time and out of his office when this accident occurred. I don’t know all of the details other than what I’ve read in various newspapers. Did ALL evidence come out in yesterday’s House hearing? There are unfounded rumors that some evidence was withheld, but I don’t know why that would be the case if both sides want to win! He wasn’t drunk, (well we don’t know for sure because a DUI test was not done by the arriving officer), an accident is not a CRIME so no crime committed, corrupt conduct? (well no BUT I believe he at first “misspoke” to North Dakota LEOs, but then corrected himself), malfeasance and misdemeanor are questionable because of those two words ‘in office’. NO, I am not an attorney, but I read a lot AND have watched Law and Order for years.
I do not KNOW General Ravnsborg or former General Jackley, but have met them at a few political events and as mentioned above, have found them both to be approachable, affable and seemingly genuinely interested in input I had for them. We would not be considered ‘first name basis’ friends.
While knowing that ALL OF US are infallible, I want the person of the highest ethical and moral character in the office of Attorney General.
From 2007-2017 Californians were stuck with Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown, Kamala “The Cackler” Harris and Xavier Becerra (the current nincompoop U.S. Secretary of H.H.S.) as their Attorneys General.
South Dakota, y0u are fortunate, so far, to not have had persons of those calibers holding the state A.G. office.
In closing, the Governor should also keep her nose out of the Legislative branch’s business and stay in her Executive branch confines. It is not ETHICAL that she has continually tried to interfere throughout this process. I’m not a lawyer so I don’t know if there is something similar to the military’s Unlawful Command Influence, Article 37 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice where superiors in their legal systems threaten junior lawyers under the color of authority. As much as some of your readers will object, the legislature reports to their own constituents…NOT to the governor…and I salute those legislators who have the backbone to stand up to ANY governor.
Good points.