Whitney Raver (D-SD) for Congress is showing some signs of life for a challenger Democrat campaign.

Whitney Raver 2019 4q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

$15,193 raised, $7694.35 spent, and $7498.85 cash on hand. Like Senate candidate Ahlers, Raver also was able to wrangle $2500 from State Democrats, and another $200 from Fall River County democrats in a primary race.

She’s got a long way to go in her primary against Brian Wirth. And it has only just begun.

We’ll keep on watching.