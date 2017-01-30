Who in South Dakota wouldn’t support the Electoral College? Democrats, of course.

Our Nation’s system of national elections (A.K.A. The Electoral College) was put into place by our forefathers to guarantee that state’s are the one casting ballots for presidents, versus them being elected by popular vote, as a way to balance out the interests of large states versus small states.

Obviously, South Dakota’s vote would be rendered meaningless and swamped out by larger states such as California, or Texas, or New York. Granted, our weight in the electoral college is minimal compared to theirs, but it’s better than being out-voted by several million votes. In other words, it’s incontrovertible and undisputed that it’s a good thing for our state. So, who would disagree with it in our sparsely populated state?

Democrats, of course.

Without exception, every single vote against supporting the electoral college – every vote against making sure South Dakota matters in the vote for President – came from Democrats.

Just something to keep in mind.

