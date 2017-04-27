Who is the most popular Governor in the nation? You know it’s Dennis Daugaard.

From the Inside Gov Website:

Before those elections take place, though, InsideGov, a political research site powered by Graphiq, decided to identify the most popular U.S. governors. To do this, the analysts used polling data from MorningConsult, a nonpartisan digital media research company.

MorningConsult surveyed more than 71,900 voters in all 50 states between May and September 2016. Governors are ranked in ascending order by their net approval rating.* In the case of ties, governors are sorted by their approval rating. Approval ratings are only one metric to evaluate a governor, but they can be a useful indicator of a governor’s success.

and…