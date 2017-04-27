Who is the most popular Governor in the nation? You know it’s Dennis Daugaard.
From the Inside Gov Website:
Before those elections take place, though, InsideGov, a political research site powered by Graphiq, decided to identify the most popular U.S. governors. To do this, the analysts used polling data from MorningConsult, a nonpartisan digital media research company.
MorningConsult surveyed more than 71,900 voters in all 50 states between May and September 2016. Governors are ranked in ascending order by their net approval rating.* In the case of ties, governors are sorted by their approval rating. Approval ratings are only one metric to evaluate a governor, but they can be a useful indicator of a governor’s success.
and…
To quote the famous Pat Powers “Meh!”
Don’t know any conservatives who like him.
Thank you for your comment as it is comforting to me. Your band which you call “conservative” who doesn’t like Governor Daaguard is obviously quite small and outside any definition of mainstream South Dakota conservative Republican.
Congrats Governor. After 6+ years as our Governor, it is obvious the vast majority of South Dakotans appreciate the job you have done for the citizens of our state. We are better and our future is brighter thanks to your leadership.
Hey, Troy, you gotta little something on your nose…just there.
It does show how marginalized the kooky R fringe and whiney Dems are. They make a lot of noise but don’t reflect mainstream SD. Thankfully.