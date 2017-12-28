Who’s running, and who probably won’t make the ballot? Tale of the tape New Years’ Eve edition Posted on December 28, 2017 by Pat Powers — 16 Comments ↓ It’s time for a rundown of what’s happening with Republicans at the statewide level in South Dakota. Who’s running for what, and who will probably not be running for what. it’s time for the GOP Tale of the tape New Years’ Eve edition: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I always love this thread and update. we are blessed by a lot of good candidates. The Democrats don’t have anyone for any races except Governor and Congress.
Marty and Kristi both raising lots of money, should be interesting.
I don’t see Mr. Lafleur making the ballot. he should drop out and save the efforts.
Lora also has NO CHANCE, not enough Tara Voleskys in the state to support her.
Dusty and Shantel both running strong.
Mr. Terrell, who?!! Doesn’t he have to do quarterly reporting requirements for the money he has earned being a federal candidate? I don’t see him making the ballot either.
When will Tapio actually get in? especially with session approaching. He does know he needs to get signatures and build name ID right?
I am surprised and thought there would be more interest in some of the other races, especially secretary of state.
The only problem with running for some of those offices is that for all practical purposes, you have to move to Pierre. Sometimes, it’s not attractive for people.
There’s been talk of others getting in, but it’s hard to filter out the wheat from the chaff.
Very good point!
Tara Volesky is a Democrat, albeit a pro-life Democrat. How could she be supporting Laura??? I’m confused. Isn’t Tara’s son from Huron a Democrat candidate for State House?
Conrad, you must be new here….Tara is Lora’s #1 supporter here.
Look through some of the other threads and you will see here defend her no matter what is being discussed.
You are right, Conrad. Hubbel is RINO. Her running mate in 2014 was a democrat, she ran as an independent, she was Constitution party chair. Her biggest campaign volunteer/staffer in 2014 was a pro-pot libertarian. Her biggest advocate here is Tara who is a democrat hiding behind the independent label.
No matter what color of hat Ms. Hubbel wears, it always has the insignia of “insaner than most” on the front.
The race for Congress was going to be interesting, but now Krebs and Tapio are both trying to prove who’s more Trumpian. Tapio doesn’t have a chance, but he will likely pull enough votes from Krebs to give Dusty a relatively easy win. Ask Mike Rounds about the advantages of staying out of the fray!
Noem and Jackley will be an interesting race. However, it would appear that Marty’s not getting as big of an advantage as he should have early on. He’s been in full-blown campaign mode for months, and Noem hasn’t been in-state enough to really engage yet. Once she does, it might be over for Jackley.
Anon1 11:01 AM interesting assumption that Dusty has been gifted by a rift between Krebs and Tapio similar to what Kirby and Barnett did for Mike. You do remember there was blood spilled politically over and over again in verbal accusations between Kirby and Barnett which Mike smartly stayed out of right? This FB Fake News stuff doesn’t even move the meter a 1/4 point either way but hey I totally get Friends of Dusty keeping it alive.
The AG’s race will be an interesting one and probably go more than one round of voting at convention. Each candidate has a unique strength that makes them an attractive candidate. Fitzgerald has the prosecuting record, Russell has the “conservative fighter” credo, McGuigen has the AG office experience, and Ravnsborg has the grassroots/delegate exposure from being heavily active in Republican politics.
My prediction is Ravnsborg and Russell will make it passed the first round. After that all bets are off!
Ravnsborg takes 70% in first round.
I haven’t seen McGuigan in months do anything I don’t know why he is even running.
He is clearly in 4th.
That’s way to high… I like Jason and he’s currently the one I’d support in the race but there is some angst among people about his credentials to be AG. Not saying that he doesn’t have them but it is not something he leads with. Jason will win in a landslide if he starts hammering a message of how his experience in the Army and as an Attorney would make him a great AG.
Someone that possesses all of these “unique strengths” needs to step up to the plate and become the party’s choice for Attorney General. The party shouldn’t settle for a less than well qualified candidate in all respects. Charlie is the most qualified, but needs to start talking to potential delegates and supporters immediately. This could be a wild convention especially if a dark horse shows up late in the race.
Plus, Mr. Russell is one handsome devil.
Governor- Noem is in the driver’s seat. She is running her own race, maintaining a good balance between work and campaigning. Jackley is close behind, but a couple of missteps seemed to have lost him a little traction. I would have liked to see less attempts to force errors on Kristi and more focus on his own campaign at this point in the race. My guess: 53% Kristi, 47% Marty.
Congress- Dusty Johnson will win with 45%. The guy is a campaign machine and very likable. Shantel has a good network and high name recognition in the state, but with the FB ordeal early on and now Tapio as a thorn in her side, it’s going to be hard for her to overcome that. 34% Krebs. Tapio just doesn’t have enough of a record or name ID, but he could tap 20%.
Attorney General- Russell will be hard to vote for given his reputation as Stace’s bestie. I would like to know more about McGuigan, Fitzgerald, and Ravnsborg. This one’s a tossup.