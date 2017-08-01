Why am I not shocked at the report of fatal errors in the pot legalization petition?

From the Argus Leader tonight comes a tale of the devil weed, and the people who want to make their gateway drug of choice legal. And their inability to write a ballot measure:
A writing error might cost a ballot measure campaign its chances of legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota next year.
“We don’t believe that the way that it is written actually legalizes it except for paraphernalia,” Jason Hancock, director of the Legislative Research Council, said Monday.
Supporters could submit an amended proposal, restarting the clock, Hancock said, but that would void all existing ballot measure signatures.
“They’re going to have to start over for gathering signatures,” he said.
Let’s see. They couldn’t get medical pot on the ballot in 2016, because of “notary error.”
Now, the same people who made those mistakes are making new ones in their crusade for recreational pot.
And they have to start their 2018 petition over because they couldn’t write their 2018 ballot measure for recreational pot correctly.
Why am I not shocked?
Same people are bringing the ballot measure to legalize assisted suicide in SD.
It will probably forever be a mystery if the failures were due to the association with Mr. Nelson, who is an incompetent buffoon; the writers minds being dulled by the effects of the demon weed, which is bad, it is very bad; or the partisan jimmying and advising by the Council of Legislative Research which probably wants to stick it to Messrs. Nelson and Nesiba for being arses.
They were probably high while attempting to write it.
It is funny when Messrs. Nesiba and Nelson, the left and right fringes of the demented, advise the tokers of the demon weed and they all fail. Fail. Who among you is surprised?
How does the LRC reach that interpretation when section 2 of the measure clearly lays out the legalization of the possession of marijuana? Yes, there should be a “the” in there, maybe a comma or two, and probably some better wording, but the meaning is still clear.
Why is this no surprise? Melissa Mentele and Reina Parker brought their traveling snake oil show from New Approach South Dakota to the Davison County Democrats meeting and I had an exchange with them on that party units facebook page. These two sound like Marijuana Industry shills trying to get a lucrative position if this ever gets legalized claiming smoking MJ will solve any and all problems. Reina Parker is supposedly on an Advisory Committee for the SD Youth Suicide Prevention Project and works with LGBTQ youth and adults in Sioux Falls and these two are pushing smoking pot will benefit all of them? Really? Absolutely irresponsible and unethical! What are their credentials to be giving this kind of advice to some of our most vulnerable populations? That goes against the practices of mental health professionals that have spent years advancing their education and in their practices. I would advise parents & adults who are looking for resources to avoid Sioux Falls.
Way to go Miranda. Keep up the hard work, it will pay off. I hope you asked the same questions at the meeting.
Enough with the fear mongering. Teen use drops in legal states.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/colorado-s-teen-marijuana-usage-dips-after-legalization/
I tried to copy and paste a portion of the exchange from the Davison County Democrats facebook page with Melissa Mentele and Reina Parker. Unbelievable!
Reina Parker
Reina Parker Cannabis generates phytoestrogen which relieves symptoms of dysphoria in male to female transgender individuals. They are a high risk for mental illness due not only to the trauma of living inside the wrong body but because of how society treats trans people. The phytoestrogens along with the cannabinoids treat the dysphoria, anxiety and depression of trans females with positive results. I am an LGBT activist and Youth Outreach Director for an advocacy organization and liaise with the state of South Dakota on behalf of LGBT individuals both youth and adults for mental illness, domestic violence and discrimination.
