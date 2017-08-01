Why am I not shocked at the report of fatal errors in the pot legalization petition?

From the Argus Leader tonight comes a tale of the devil weed, and the people who want to make their gateway drug of choice legal. And their inability to write a ballot measure:

A writing error might cost a ballot measure campaign its chances of legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota next year. And… “We don’t believe that the way that it is written actually legalizes it except for paraphernalia,” Jason Hancock, director of the Legislative Research Council, said Monday. Supporters could submit an amended proposal, restarting the clock, Hancock said, but that would void all existing ballot measure signatures. “They’re going to have to start over for gathering signatures,” he said.

Let’s see. They couldn’t get medical pot on the ballot in 2016, because of “notary error.”

Now, the same people who made those mistakes are making new ones in their crusade for recreational pot.

And they have to start their 2018 petition over because they couldn’t write their 2018 ballot measure for recreational pot correctly.

Why am I not shocked?