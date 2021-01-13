Shout out to Rapid City Reporter Arielle Zions, who had a poignant observation today about those who keep throwing stones at Governor Noem for putting off College and then finishing her degree while she was in Congress.
I’ve seen people have been making fun of Gov. Noem for dropping out of college to work after her father died+then earning her degree when she was older. I’m not sure what’s funny about any of this. There is nothing funny or wrong w/ finishing college late or not going to college.
— Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) January 13, 2021
There was also this reply from one of her professors:
Governor Noem finished her degree while serving as a US Representative. She worked hard to earn her degree, I can attest, as an instructor in one of the classes she took literally while commuting back and forth.
— Michael Card (@MCard605) January 13, 2021
In one of my trips to DC visiting the Congressional offices, then Congresswoman Noem was giving my wife and I a look/see around her office, and pointed out her pull out sleeper chair, and indicated that she would work on classes in the evening, and sleep in the office. To me, finishing her degree that way shows a pretty strong work ethic, when I’m sure there are a lot less boring things to do in Washington DC at night for Congressional members.
Education is good. And as Arielle noted, there’s nothing wrong with going back to school.
If there are those on the other side of the aisle who want to trash talk Governor Noem, they can always find reasons to dislike her. But doing so for completing her degree?
That’s nothing but petty ignorance.
3 thoughts on “Why do some Dems continue to criticize Gov Noem for going back to college?”
Governor Noem was so conservative – maybe reserved is the word – as a Representative, it was difficult to discern her principles. I didn’t vote for Noem for Governor, but I didn’t take a vote away from her, either. I let others decide, and voted down the ballot.
Since that time I’ve seen Governor Noem earn my vote with difficult decisions, but also functional executive orders that restrained her administration while retaining the power should it be needed.
But nobody is perfect.
It’s pretty bad optics to cut $400/mo from the state’s weekly unemployment assistance, tout the healthy budget, then turn around and fund a state lawsuit against the state for people’s choice Amendment A.
It’s a tangled web we weave.
But I consider Governor Noem coachable for those who have a good insight to offer. My advice to you is to be correct about the issue you’re championing, pound the message through Noem’s team with comedy, persistence, and thrift of word. But you better know when to hold ’em and know when to fold ’em.
Noem not locking down the state was less risky on paper than NY because of population density, but it did take guts, and I appreciate all that she did to help retain someone in office who puts America first and listens to the collective of the American people (pure population or electorally).
Anyone who trashes another person for working to improve themselves and learn is a pretty terrible person. Good post, Pat.
I’ve learned the people who don’t like “bootstrap” stories in others don’t have a bootstrap story.
Some are of privilege and thus never forced to face adversity and don’t know how they would have handled the test.
Some are people who know they never stepped up to better themselves and wallow in wondering what they could have done with their lives.