Why do some Dems continue to criticize Gov Noem for going back to college?

Shout out to Rapid City Reporter Arielle Zions, who had a poignant observation today about those who keep throwing stones at Governor Noem for putting off College and then finishing her degree while she was in Congress.

I’ve seen people have been making fun of Gov. Noem for dropping out of college to work after her father died+then earning her degree when she was older. I’m not sure what’s funny about any of this. There is nothing funny or wrong w/ finishing college late or not going to college. — Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) January 13, 2021

There was also this reply from one of her professors:

Governor Noem finished her degree while serving as a US Representative. She worked hard to earn her degree, I can attest, as an instructor in one of the classes she took literally while commuting back and forth. — Michael Card (@MCard605) January 13, 2021

In one of my trips to DC visiting the Congressional offices, then Congresswoman Noem was giving my wife and I a look/see around her office, and pointed out her pull out sleeper chair, and indicated that she would work on classes in the evening, and sleep in the office. To me, finishing her degree that way shows a pretty strong work ethic, when I’m sure there are a lot less boring things to do in Washington DC at night for Congressional members.

Education is good. And as Arielle noted, there’s nothing wrong with going back to school.

If there are those on the other side of the aisle who want to trash talk Governor Noem, they can always find reasons to dislike her. But doing so for completing her degree?

That’s nothing but petty ignorance.