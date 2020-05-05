Why do the Dems keep thinking it’s “Giving to Democrats Tuesday?” Sen. Nesiba asking for giving to Democrat campaign PAC

Okay now. This is the second year in a row where South Dakota Democrats think they’re a charity.
Lsat year it was Billie Sutton’s wife who wanted you to open up your wallet to the Billie Sutton organization . Now, Reynold Nesiba wants you to give to the Democrats’ PAC as a charity:
Just as last year, it’s a crass attempt at grabbing cash on Giving Tuesday by politicians.
Please do support Make a Wish & Feeding South Dakota, or any of the thousands of other worthy charitable organizations on Giving Tuesday.
Not the Democrats PAC.
Nah, I think I’ll use my cash for something more worthwhile; I just ran out of toilet paper, so. . .
This is emblematic of who they are. They don’t really care for the poor except to exploit them to have power and feed their ego. They don’t like private charities to help people because they prefer to be the “giver.” It is why they want to expropriate all the wealth and reduce tax deductions as it diminishes their ability to “do good” with other people’s money.
It’s the same people who said shut down the economy to hurt Trump without regard to its impact on the poor.
I used to think in their hearts they hated the poor. Now, I’ve come to realize they don’t even see them as real people. No different than a tree.