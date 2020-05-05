Why do the Dems keep thinking it’s “Giving to Democrats Tuesday?” Sen. Nesiba asking for giving to Democrat campaign PAC

Okay now. This is the second year in a row where South Dakota Democrats think they’re a charity.

Lsat year it was Billie Sutton’s wife who wanted you to open up your wallet to the Billie Sutton organization . Now, Reynold Nesiba wants you to give to the Democrats’ PAC as a charity:

Just as last year, it’s a crass attempt at grabbing cash on Giving Tuesday by politicians.

Please do support Make a Wish & Feeding South Dakota, or any of the thousands of other worthy charitable organizations on Giving Tuesday.

Not the Democrats PAC.