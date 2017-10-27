Why is the Cheisman Center attacking the state legislature?

This video came out from the Chiesman Center for Democracy in the last day or so:
And was accompanied by the following statement:
With a recent poll* stating that most South Dakotans disapprove of the job our state legislature is doing, it’s time for South Dakotans to stand up. When the people are not satisfied, it’s usually because they feel that they are not being heard. But you can join the conversation. Sign a petition and be heard.
Having been supported by and I believe having worked on projects funded by the legislature in the past, I’m a bit surprised that they’re spearheading an effort claiming we need to sign all the petitions because “most South Dakotans disapprove of the job our state legislature is doing.“
The polling they cite comes from PPP, a Democrat-aligned national polling firm.
I have spoken with the CEO of Chiesman and the CEO of the company that produced the video and campaign. Working in writing it up now.
Polls hold no merit, unless they do. Troy will tell you.