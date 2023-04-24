Wiik to jungle primary backers: I don’t think downtown Sioux Falls should be deciding who we should have on our general election ballot

Remember when the backers of the “open primary” measure were in the news claiming only the most extreme reaches of the political party would oppose their measure?

State Senator and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman John Wiik is in SouthDakotaSearchlight.com today declaring the state GOP’s opposition to the Jungle Primary measure:

Wiik hopes the measure doesn’t make it onto the ballot at all, and would like to see it defeated handily if it does. “We are 110% opposed to the idea,” Wiik said. “It is our job in the Republican Party to put out the best candidates and decide who’s going to represent us on the general election ballot.” and.. “I don’t think downtown Sioux Falls should be deciding who we should have on our general election ballot,” Wiik said. “It’s an old adage of mine: Pick a side and stick with it. If you run in the middle of the road, you’re bound to get run over.”

With Wiik representing the entire Republican party, I think the backers of the radical measure to shut out a lot of people from the November election should get the message that they represent the radical fringe, and not the rest of the SDGOP.