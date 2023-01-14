State Senator John Wiik wins chairmanship of the South Dakota Republican Party on a vote of 113 to 66 over Tom Brunner, Roughly 66-37%
State Senator John Wiik wins chairmanship of the South Dakota Republican Party on a vote of 113 to 66 over Tom Brunner, Roughly 66-37%
3 thoughts on “Wiik wins chairmanship 113 to 66”
A Great day for the South Dakota GOP
Bravo!!!
Congrats, Sen. Wiik. Now please drop that ridiculous bill to “ban” ranked choice voting. If it ever comes to South Dakota, that should be for the people to decide.