Will Democrats be looking for new leadership after yet another disastrous election? We hope not.

Interestingly, South Dakota Democrats expressed some unhappiness just before the election with their current leadership, as embodied by Chairwoman Ann Tornberg, Director Sam Parkinson, and others who we’re not sure exactly what they were being paid for.

Turning to the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP): While I hate being the bearer of bad news, someone has to report it. The SDDP held a State Central Committee meeting in Rapid City on September 22nd in conjunction with its annual Buffalo Round-Up Dinner and they failed to make a quorum. They needed 14 counties for a quorum but only 12 attended the meeting. Notably, except for Charles Mix, no representative from a County with a dominate Native American population attended the meeting.

One thing is certain. If a democrat wins, it will not be because of anything the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) did. Despite promises and a $50,000.00 grant from the National Democratic Party, it failed to increase Democratic voter registration in South Dakota or build an organization that can Get-Out-the-Vote. If Democratic candidates win, they will have done it on their own.

Win or lose, Democrats need to clean house at the SDDP and rebuild the party into a relevant organization. Democrats in an urban county need to be equal to a Democrat in Harding, or Hyde, or Haakon counties. Currently the SDDP governs itself on the basis of one county, one vote. It needs to change immediately and govern itself on the basis of one person, one vote. Only then will it be able frame policies that appeal to both urban and rural voters. In short, the SDDP needs to become democratic.