Will Mortenson makes his entrance into the D24 State House Race official

Republican District 24 State House candidate Will Mortenson officially kicked off his campaign last night, at the same time an article appeared in the Pierre Capitol Journal:

Why do you believe you are the best person for the opening? “I have the perspective to know our area and the work ethic and know-how to make our priorities heard in the Capitol. I went to grade school in Fort Pierre and graduated from high school in Pierre. After graduating from USD, I worked for Governor Daugaard’s administration for three years. Since law school, I’ve practiced law in Fort Pierre, largely representing ag producers and business owners in District 24. Since I could walk, I’ve been a part-time cow hand on our Stanley County ranch and am a registered member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. I know our community, and my work ethic and experience make me a great fit to represent our interests.”

I’m told at his campaign kickoff, Will had at least 150 people to show up and wish him well! Great turnout, and he should run strong for the GOP in that district.