Will the Senate bring up Medicaid expansion?

From the Argus Leader, at GOP senator’s recent retreat last week, they at least discussed whether it might be best to bring legislation or to roll the dice at the ballot box:

Senate Republicans this month, during a two-day legislative retreat in Sioux Falls, spent time discussing the potential for the Legislature to pre-empt a pair of proposed ballot measures seeking to expand Medicaid with legislation of their own.

“How has our reluctance to act worked in the past?” said Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, posing the question to his colleagues while pointing to cannabis and minimum wage policies.

Schoenbeck said Friday that given the amount of money on the table through Medicaid expansion, and the ever-changing political climate, it makes sense for lawmakers to consider their options.

“The question is ‘is more federal welfare good for South Dakota?’,” he told the Argus Leader.

Read it all here.

That might be a challenging issue to get the rank and file of the GOP to accept, much less the House of Representatives. And the Governor.

We’ll see. Never say never in politics.