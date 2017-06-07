With 6 precincts to go, it appears Mickelson has it in the bag… Posted on June 6, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Results from KELOland.com: – click on the link for the latest results as they come in. Looks like Mickelson is pulling away from the pack with just under a 500 vote lead… I think you can call it for Cynthia at this point. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Oh, snap! Congratulations, Cynthia.