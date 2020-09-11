With Delegation Support, Department of Transportation Awards South Dakota Critical Highway Funding

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT’s) decision to award a $22 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant to reconstruct 30 miles of Highway 46 between US-81 and I-29 near Beresford and Irene, a critical route for agriculture producers in southeast South Dakota and for those driving between Yankton and Sioux Falls.

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for the state and builds on several infrastructure improvements made with the help of the Department of Transportation over the past three years,” said Thune. “This project is a priority for the region, and I am glad that those traveling along this corridor will soon benefit from this infrastructure investment.”

“South Dakota’s highways connect our cities and towns, allowing for the transportation of goods and commodities,”said Rounds. “As our highways age, it’s important we perform necessary maintenance to keep them in safe working condition for years to come. I thank Secretary Chao for approving a BUILD Grant to help reconstruct and widen a 70-year-old section of SD HWY 46 in southeastern South Dakota.”

“This BUILD Grant has been a priority of the delegation and the South Dakota Department of Transportation,” said Johnson. “The expansion of SD 46 roadway will ensure South Dakota stays connected from Yankton to Sioux Falls, and I’m grateful Secretary Chao recognizes the importance of this key infrastructure project.”