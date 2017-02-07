With Leadership from Noem, House Backs Black Hills Cemetery Expansion

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives today unanimously passed Rep. Kristi Noem’s H.R.337, the Black Hills National Cemetery Boundary Expansion Act. If enacted, this legislation would facilitate a permanent land transfer of approximately 200 acres of Bureau of Land Management land to expand the Black Hills National Cemetery outside Sturgis.

“Our veterans and their families have made tremendous sacrifices so our people could remain safe and our freedoms secure,” said Noem. “Securing a restful piece of hallowed ground for these patriotic men and women is a small token of gratitude we can offer as a nation.”

NOEM PRESENTS BILL ON HOUSE FLOOR PRIOR TO PASSAGE





Under current law, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act limits transfers like this one to a lifespan of 20 years. The Black Hills National Cemetery Boundary Expansion Act would make this particular transfer permanent.

First introduced by members of the regional congressional delegation in 2015, the legislation was passed by the House in 2016 and was nearing passage in the Senate at the end of that year. Sens. Thune, Rounds and Enzi again joined Noem in re-introducing this legislation in 2017.

###

