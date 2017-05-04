With Noem Support, Obamacare Repeal Passes House
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today voted to repeal Obamacare and replace the failed health care law with patient-centered reforms, moving forward on a long-held promise made to South Dakotans.
“Health care is one of the most personal issues people deal with, which is why I’ve fought so hard to return control to patients,” said Noem. “I’ve heard from many, many South Dakotans who were being asked to defy their family’s budgetary constraints and pay $10,000 or more per year on health coverage under Obamacare. What’s worse, the deductibles on that coverage were so high they couldn’t actually afford to use it. The legislation passed today would repeal this failing system.”
Noem continued: “The proposal we’ve been working on with President Trump offers new safety nets: a tax credit to individuals and families, additional resources for states to help beyond what the credit offers, protections for those with pre-existing conditions, assurances to young people that they can remain on their parents’ plans until age 26, and enhanced Health Savings Accounts. Ultimately, I do not believe the federal government should be the decision maker on health care. When programs are necessary, states should be in charge, and in all other cases, it should be you, the patient, who is in the driver’s seat. That’s the vision reflected by today’s bill.”
Oh boy! There will be hell to pay now! They own it now and it will be fun to see what the impact will be nationally starting in 2018. Nothing will change in South Dakota though because the SDDP brand will have been completely destroyed by then.
I don’t know that I’d be crowing about voting for this if I were her. This isn’t what the voters envisioned when all the Republicans ran on repeal and replace. It’s amazing that we have the House, the Senate, and the Presidency and THIS is the best we can do? I think it’s time the Republicans started acting like winners and stick it to Chuckles Schumer and Nancy Paloathsome. We also need new leadership; McConnell and Ryan need to be sent packing, but nobody has the spine to stand up to them.
Who are these people that are paying $10000 a year for health insurance under Obamacare? And how many of these families after tax breaks from Obamacare are actually paying an actual $ 10,0000 per year? And are these gold plan folks, too? Our family only pays $ 3000 a year and since its pre-taxed, its really only about $ 2500 a year. And twice under Obamacare (2013-17) our family has actually seen our yearly premiums go down. Sure our deductible keep going up but they did before Obamacare too – but before Obamacare, we didn’t have free physicals, coverage for children through age 26, the end of the donut hole for Medicare recipients, and an any guarantees against pre-extisting condition clauses… Not to mention free birth control, free colonoscopies, and greater Medicaid coverage for the working poor….
Are you sure these “$10,000 families” are not small business people who pay as employer and employee both? For instance, if you are self-employed, the SS tax is not 7+%, rather it is 14+% as an example…..