With Noem Support, Obamacare Repeal Passes House

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today voted to repeal Obamacare and replace the failed health care law with patient-centered reforms, moving forward on a long-held promise made to South Dakotans.

“Health care is one of the most personal issues people deal with, which is why I’ve fought so hard to return control to patients,” said Noem. “I’ve heard from many, many South Dakotans who were being asked to defy their family’s budgetary constraints and pay $10,000 or more per year on health coverage under Obamacare. What’s worse, the deductibles on that coverage were so high they couldn’t actually afford to use it. The legislation passed today would repeal this failing system.”

Noem continued: “The proposal we’ve been working on with President Trump offers new safety nets: a tax credit to individuals and families, additional resources for states to help beyond what the credit offers, protections for those with pre-existing conditions, assurances to young people that they can remain on their parents’ plans until age 26, and enhanced Health Savings Accounts. Ultimately, I do not believe the federal government should be the decision maker on health care. When programs are necessary, states should be in charge, and in all other cases, it should be you, the patient, who is in the driver’s seat. That’s the vision reflected by today’s bill.”

Facebook Twitter