SD Woki-leaks quoting USD Prof: “some very active legislators” .. “follow an evil agenda of advancing their racism”

The South Dakota website Woki-leaks dropped some notes from a transcript from a December 10, 2020 Zoom meeting to discuss the University of South Dakota’s search for a new Associate VP of Diversity… A zoom meeting that USD appears to have taken off-line.

Why would it not be on-line any more? Well, at least according to what SD Woki-leaks notes as the transcript of the “Comments from the Zoom Call” – they claim that it appears USD professor Clayton Lehmann had some fairly pointed opinions about legislators.

00:44:16 Clayton Lehmann again. The problem of the conservative character of the legislature is not merely lack of understanding, which can be addressed by education and explanation, but active resistance to the desirability of diversity and some very active legislators who follow an evil agenda of advancing their racism and bigotry by shaping state law–here we need someone who can go beyond explanation to identifying and calling out evil.

I’m sure that will go over well. (Especially with you evil, racist and bigoted Legislators who will be voting on the appropriations bill this next week.)