Woki-Leaks website strikes again, and claims Board of Regents plagiarism policy was violated

SD Woki-Leaks strikes again in their latest article as they call for an investigation to determine if the Board of Regent’s policy on plagiarism was violated when a memorandum on “implicit bias” was written:

In this article, we will highlight another serious problem with the memorandum: It appears to violate South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) policy on academic misconduct and plagiarism. The memorandum, which presents itself as being evidence-based, borrows a significant amount of content from a previously-published research brief written by “gender equity” activists. The Provost’s memorandum acknowledges this only with a fine-print disclaimer buried at the end, while misleadingly portraying the borrowed content as the author’s own research/writing in the rest of the document. This violates the spirit, and, possibly, the letter, of BOR policy on academic misconduct and plagiarism.

Given that students are not allowed to plagiarize or engage in academic misconduct, and may be sanctioned for doing so, it seems quite fair and appropriate that USD – preferably in conjunction with the BOR – initiate an investigation into Provost Hackemer’s “Implicit Bias” memorandum, to assess whether it indeed violates BOR policy.