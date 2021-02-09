Woki-leaks website takes on “Woke” culture on USD Campus and in State University System

A new South Dakota website has been created in the spirit of disclosure.. but this time it’s not disclosing high government secrets, rather something this website has written about on occasion – the University of South Dakota’s “woke” culture, and how it has a tendency to go a bit overboard sometimes.

The “Woki-Leaks South Dakota” website bills itself as “Exposing the Social Justice Crusade at USD,” and already has several articles up addressing what they see as a serious problem in Vermillion. For Example:

The first thing to know is that USD’s official values of “diversity and inclusiveness” do not mean what most people think they mean. According to USD’s Woke activists – and to the University itself[1] – advancing “diversity and inclusiveness” means accepting that the United States is a systemically racist and oppressive society in which “the privileged” (e.g., White, straight men) enjoy unfair advantage, and “the marginalized” (e.g., racial minorities, women, sexual minorities) are continually held back and disempowered. and.. To force students, faculty, and staff to comply with their wishes, the activists are stating openly that they and their administrative allies should be given the power they need to, as they put it, “Manage the varied internal and external forces (‘the perfect storm’) that seek to disrupt [diversity and inclusion] efforts or constrain the inclusive environment we aim to foster on USDs campus.”[7] In other words, anyone not on board with the Woke is an enemy, and the activists ought to be given the power to “manage” them.

Read the entire article (What “Diversity and Inclusiveness” Really Means at USD: Power for the Woke) here.

(Given the degree of footnoting on the site, I have a suspicion that this might be coming from an inside academic)

The website urges to advocate wokism reform for USD…

It is completely inappropriate for the University of South Dakota to embrace Wokism, Social Justice ideology, critical race theory, intersectionalism, or any other narrow political doctrine as an official University belief system – period. USD needs outside help to reform itself at this point. The University of South Dakota is a publicly-funded institution. It should be, and is, accountable to citizens and their elected political leaders. Fortunately, South Dakota lawmakers and Governor Noem have already demonstrated that they are willing to act to protect intellectual diversity and free speech at the university. If they see the citizens of South Dakota stand up and demand change, reform will be possible. The following are things you can do to help make sure that USD reembraces common sense, moderation, and political neutrality – and that Wokism does not take over additional state universities.

Read that here.

… and in particular, urges people to follow legislation designed to prevent political bias and indoctrination at USD and other state universities.

You can follow the website here at Woki-Leaks South Dakota.