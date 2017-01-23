Wollman resigns.

From the Argus:
A South Dakota lawmaker who admitted to having sex with two legislative interns during his time in office resigned Monday.
Rep. Mathew Wollmann, R-Madison, submitted his resignation letter Monday morning, House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, R-Platte, confirmed.
Sounds like $6000 a year isn’t worth the silliness & media circus.
Will other offenders follow suit?
What about past legislators that had sex with other legislators? All consenting adults.
We’ve set the precedent that what happens in prior sessions is fair game. Not exactly the legislature’s finest hour for a number of reasons.
The one I feel for is his current fiance….you get engaged to someone with a promising career and happy as all can be and this kind of media circus occurs….
praying for her too
Yes. And what if one of the them was in a leadership role and had sway in the caucuses?
This was a good decision by Wollmann. No matter how you spin it, it’s not acceptable for an elected legislator to engage in this behavior with interns. We wouldn’t accept it if our Governor or other elected official was banging their intern – even if it was ‘consensual.’ We didn’t respect Clinton for doing the same. We shouldn’t excuse this because Wollmann was only 24 and has an R behind his name.
Frankly, Stace Nelson is right about this — their should be an explicit rule against it.
Stace Nelson is the biggest ass in the state. Now he’ll go after somebody else.
Especially if he keeps winning. The guy is a one man wrecking crew.
The thing is he is a dog with a bone. His day will come sooner or later when a bigger dog comes along that cares more and is a bit smarter.